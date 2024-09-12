The Partial Observer by Cassandra Harrington

County Residents Save Big Bucks Thanks to Robust Visitor Economy

While Otsego County residents may feel a bit of the summer squeeze in grocery store aisles or a slight slowdown on the roads, there’s one big upside that’s easy to miss: fewer zeros on your tax bill. A fresh tourism impact report commissioned by I Love New York reveals a simple truth: Without the $352 million spent by visitors in Otsego County in 2023, every local household would be on the hook for an extra $1,835.00 in taxes just to keep local services humming.

It turns out, all those out-of-town adventurers snapping photos, eating out and hitting up the local shops are doing more than enjoying the scenery—they’re playing a major role in shielding Otsego County’s wallets. This isn’t just a fun fact; it’s a game-changer. As the region continues to see a rise in tourism dollars since the pre-pandemic days of 2019, it’s clear that the economic impact is more than just a boon—it’s a buffer against big tax bills.

The data is in, and it’s telling us something loud and clear: Tourism isn’t just flourishing in Central New York, it’s fueling Otsego County’s growth and resilience. Thanks to Destination Marketing Corporation’s data-driven approach to marketing, they’re not just guessing where to direct the county’s tourism marketing dollars—they’re making informed decisions about which markets and audiences hold the most potential. This strategy has been a key driver of the impressive increase in visitor spending, keeping Otsego County’s momentum strong.



Tourism is more than just a number on a report; it’s about creating a vibrant community, fostering opportunities, and paving the way for a prosperous future. With Otsego County already known far and wide for its baseball heritage and natural beauty, we remain committed to amplifying our appeal as a top destination in New York State. Our ongoing investments in marketing, infrastructure, and beyond ensure that while tourists make memories, our residents enjoy a higher quality of life and economic stability.

Key findings from the Tourism Impact Report:

A Big Bump in Visitor Spending: An increase of 180 percent in visitor spending from pre-pandemic levels in 2023, including a 10 percent jump from the previous year.

Tax Relief Thanks to Tourists: Without the influx of state and local taxes from tourism, every household would face an additional $1,835.00 tax burden to maintain current government services.

Regional Economic Boost: Central New York raked in a whopping $5 billion in direct tourism spending in 2023.

Local Spending Snapshot: Visitors in Otsego County spent $389 million, with $194 million going to lodging and second homes, $117 million on food and beverage, $54 million at retail and service stations, and $19 million on recreation.

Supporting Local Jobs: Tourism directly supported $135 million in labor income in Otsego County, accounting for 11 percent of the eight-county Central New York region’s tourism-related earnings.

As Otsego County continues to thrive thanks to a robust tourism economy, it’s clear that the benefits extend far beyond the scenic views and memorable experiences. The influx of visitor spending not only bolsters local businesses and creates jobs, but also serves as a crucial financial shield for residents, sparing them from significant tax increases. By investing in effective marketing strategies and continually enhancing the visitor experience, Otsego County is positioned to remain a vibrant and welcoming destination. This growth is not just a win for tourists—it’s a win for everyone who calls this beautiful region home.

For more details on our tourism strategies and to access the full impact report, contact Ryan Geraghty. To stay updated on the latest activities, visit ThisIsCooperstown.com or WeGoOtsego.com and follow us on Facebook @ThisIsCooperstown and @We.Go.Otsego, and on Instagram @GoCooperstown and @We.Go.Otsego.

Cassandra Harrington is chief executive officer of Destination Marketing Corporation.