Clark Sports Center Opens Tomorrow For Swimming, Tennis, Gym

Open For Tennis, Swimming, Bowling, Fitness

COOPERSTOWN – Adult members will be able to make reservations online to swim, bowl, play tennis or use the fitness center when the Clark Sports Center reopens tomorrow morning, according to their website.

“Your health and safety is our top priority,” a notice on the website reads. “With continued guidance from the CDC and NYSDOH we will determine the safest course of action for everyone entering and using our facility.”

Members will be given a health screening when they arrive, including a temperature check, and on the first visit, each member will be asked to fill out a COVID Waiver.

Masks are required to be worn at all times, except in the pool, although they must be worn on the pool deck. All locker rooms are closed, and towels will not be provided.

In the Fitness Center, all the equipment has been rearranged so that social distancing can be maintained between users. The rowing machines have been relocated to the group fitness rooms, and some equipment from the Escape rig is available for use.

All bowling is free, though only four of the eight lanes will be open, and staff members will give members a disposable glove to determine which weight ball they will be using. Shoes will still be provided, and will be disinfected and removed from use for 48 hours. Tennis courts are also free to members and will be open until November first, when weather is appropriate.

The facility will be deep cleaned each night, and during cleaning breaks throughout the day.