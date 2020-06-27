Class Of 2020 Withstands Graduating In Pouring Rain

Senior Heather Brinig, above, leads 26 soggy classmates onto the football field at Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School this morning to endure Commencement 2020 in the pouring rain. Inset right, Dave Silas, and Susan and Adeline Wilson, huddle under umbrellas while waiting for Silas Wilson to get his diploma. To the left of the Wilsons is Ted Woods, there with Holly Thomas to cheer on Felicia Van Buren. Inset left, Luke Loveland delivers the valedictory address. Up Route 20, Richfield Springs Central School’s graduation, also scheduled for this morning, was rescheduled until 6 p.m. Monday in front of the school. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)