HoF hurler Ferguson Jenkins (center) meets with fans in “The Souls of the Game: Voices of Black Baseball” exhibit at the Hall. Jenkins posted a 284-226 record in his 19 big league seasons, capturing the 1970 National League Cy Young Award as a member of the Chicago Cubs. He led his league in complete games four times, amassing 267 full contests. (Photo by Charlie Vascellaro)

Cold and Rain Can’t Dampen Hall of Fame Memorial Day Weekend Baseball Celebration

Writer Charlie Vascellaro (right) with 23-year major leaguer Julio Franco, who retired at the age of 47 in 2007. A career .298 hitter, Franco compiled 2,586 hits and led the American League with a .341 batting average for the Texas Rangers in 1991. (Photo provided)

By CHARLIE VASCELLARO

COOPERSTOWN

Like the proverbial carriers of the U.S. mail, “neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night” was going to keep visitors and participants in the Hall of Fame’s Memorial Day Weekend celebration of the national pastime from having a good time here in Cooperstown.

Leading off with the first annual Hall of Fame Film Series—running from Thursday, May 22 through Sunday, May 25—“Diamond Diplomacy: U.S. Japan Relations Through a Shared Love of Baseball,” directed by Yuriko Gamo Romer, was screened in the Fenimore Art Museum theater and was the first of the six-film series.

According to Romer, “The history of Japanese baseball is the history of Japan/U.S. relations.”

Kerry Yo Nakagawa, executive director of the Nisei Baseball Research Project, said that for the first and second wave of Japanese immigrants in the U.S., “Putting on a baseball uniform was like wearing the American flag.”

Hall of Fame President Josh Rawitch used his introduction of the film to announce the opening of the Hall’s new Yakyu Baseball exhibit in conjunction with the 2025 Induction Ceremony, which includes Japanese superstar Ichiro Suzuki.

With a considerable array of archival footage, running from the late 1800s right up until current times, the history of Japanese and Japanese American involvement in baseball is depicted, explored, and examined in the film, including early professional Japanese teams, Negro League and Major League barnstorming tours, leagues that were created at Japanese incarceration camps during World War II, and the experiences of American “Gaijin” ballplayers participating in the Japanese professional leagues. The film’s soundtrack employs numerous Japanese stylized versions of the dual national pastime’s theme song, “Take Me Out to the Ball Game.”

From left, Harold Baines, Lee Smith, Ozzie Smith, Rollie Fingers, Jim Kaat, Ferguson Jenkins and Wade Boggs at the grand opening of the “Getting the Nod” bobblehead collection exhibit on Saturday, May 24. (photo by Milo Stewart Jr./National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum)

“Just A Bit Outside: The Story of the 1982 Milwaukee Brewers,” co-directed by Sean Hannish and Kelly Kahl, is a nostalgic, emotional, and heart-wrenching reflection on the almost World Champion Brewers that lost the World Series in seven games to a St. Louis Cardinals team that might not be quite as memorable as the charismatic and loveable assemblage of the ‘82 “Brew Crew” that had five future Hall of Famers on its roster, including Robin Yount, Paul Molitor, Don Sutton, Ted Simmons, and Rollie Fingers. Other memorable members of the team that also made major contributions include Pete Vukovich, “Stormin Gorman” Thomas, Cecil Cooper, Ben Oglivie and Charlie Moore, all of whom are interviewed in the movie.

The animated commentary retrospectively delivered by the former Brewers players is personal and intimate. Catcher Ted Simmons discussing his work relationship with pitcher Pete Vukovich and how it developed into them becoming best friends exemplifies the close-knit nature of this team.

The film follows the wild ride and high-flying escapades of a raucous Brewers bunch, culminating in a tear-jerking conclusion that had Rollie Fingers all verklempt during the post-film panel discussion.

“I was just proud to be on that team,” said Fingers, while choking up.

Hall of Fame Manager of Digital and Outreach Learning Bruce Markusen (left) interviews Maclain Way (center), co-director of “The Battered Bastards of Baseball”—a documentary about the independent minor league Portland Maverick’s baseball team (1973-1977)—and player Rob Nelson (right), creator of “Big League Chew” bubblegum, who earned his only professional win for the team in 1977. (Photo by Charlie Vascellaro)

The culmination of the first annual Hall of Fame’s [six] Film Series, “The Battered Bastards of Baseball” (2014) is a documentary about the independent minor league Portland Maverick’s baseball team (1973-1977), owned by actor Bing Russell, father of actor Kurt Russell, who also played for the team and served as its vice president.

A rag-tag bunch of rejects and cast offs from Major League Baseball’s franchises and organized affiliates operating on a shoe-string budget, the Mavericks took the Class A-Short Season Northwest League by storm, nearly winning the 1977 league championship. Pitcher/author Jim Bouton, of “Ball Four” fame, was also on the team, using it as a springboard to resurrect his major league career. Bouton helped teammate Rob Nelson create the “Big League Chew” brand of bubblegum while they were with the Mavericks in Portland.

Other Memorial Day weekend activities included the grand opening of the “Getting the Nod” bobblehead collection exhibit gifted to the Hall of Fame by former Miami Marlins owner and art collector Jeffrey H. Loria and his wife, Julie.

These two shelves of Bobbleheads are part of the more than 600-piece “Getting the Nod” collection now on display at the Hall of Fame. (Photo by Charlie Vascellaro)

The return of the “Night at the Museum” program presented fans with an opportunity to meet with seven Hall of Famers and former major league stars—including Lee Smith, Harold Baines, Wade Boggs, Fergie Jenkins, Jim Kaat, Ozzie Smith, Vince Coleman, Jason Kendall, and Rollie Fingers—stationed at various exhibits throughput the museum.

The group also trudged through a cold, cloudy and misty Hall of Fame fundraiser golf tournament over the weekend at the historic Leatherstocking Golf Course on Otsego Lake.

Despite the inclement weather, a good time was had by all.

From left, “Just A Bit Outside” producer Kelly Kahl, director Sean Hannish, and former Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Rollie Fingers (1981-1985) participate in a panel discussion with Hall of Fame Manager of Digital and Outreach Learning Bruce Markusen after the screening of their documentary on the 1982 Milwaukee Brewers on Friday, May 23, part of the Hall of Fame’s first annual Film Series. (Photo by Charlie Vascellaro)

Hall of Fame pitcher Jim Kaat (center) poses for a photo with fans in the “Diamond Dreams” women in baseball exhibit. A 16-time Gold Glove Award winner, Kaat compiled 85 victories in his 25-year career. (Photo by Charlie Vascellaro)

Fans were greeted by a life-size Willie Mays bobblehead at the grand opening of the “Getting the Nod” bobblehead exhibit on Saturday, May 24. The collection was donated to the Hall by former Miami Marlins owner and art collector Jeffrey H. Loria and his wife, Julie. (Photo by Charlie Vascellaro)

Hall of Fame shortstop Ozzie Smith (center), posing with fans in the “Your Team Today” exhibit. Smith won 13 Gold Glove Awards and was named to 15 National League All-Star teams in his 19-year career. A frequent visitor to Cooperstown, Smith was named to the Hall of Fame’s Board of Directors in 2023. (Photo by Charlie Vascellaro)

Popular Hall of Famer Wade Boggs poses with a group of adoring fans in the “Whole New Ballgame” exhibit at the Hall. Five-time American League batting champion and 12-time All-Star, Boggs’ 3,010 hits rank 31st all-time and his .328 career batting average places 39th among all major leaguers including those that played in the Negro Leagues. (Photo by Charlie Vascellaro)

Rob Nelson, pitcher and ticket salesman for the Portland Mavericks “Battered Bastards of Baseball” team and creator of “Big League Chew” bubblegum, with fan Paul Boone of Fernandina Beach, Florida. (Photo by Charlie Vascellaro)

Class of 2025 Hall of Fame inductee bobbleheads in the new “Getting the Nod” exhibit include Dave “The Cobra” Parker and Ichiro Suzuki. (Photo by Charlie Vascellaro)

Yuriko Gamo Romer, director/producer of “Diamond Diplomacy: U.S. Japan Relations Through a Shared Love of Baseball,” being interviewed by Hall of Fame Manager of Digital and Outreach Learning Bruce Markusen on opening night of the First Annual Hall of Fame Film Series, Thursday, May 22. (Photo by Charlie Vascellaro)

Ford Frick Award-winning broadcaster Bob Uecker, appearing in the film “Just A Bit Outside.” (Photo by Charlie Vascellaro)

Hall of Fame legends such as Rollie Fingers, pictured here, greeted fans as part of the “Night at the Museum” program. With the purchase of a $75.00 ticket, fans were able to pose for pictures with eight different players stationed in various exhibits throughout the museum on Saturday, May 24. (Photo by Charlie Vascellaro)

The Hall of Fame’s “Getting The Nod” bobblehead exhibit opened on Saturday, May 24. (Photo by Charlie Vascellaro)