25 Main Collective features works by more than 25 artists, makers and artisans. (Photo provided)

Cherry Valley Business Profile

Collective Announces Exhibit, Red Shed Collab

CHERRY VALLEY—Located at 21 Main Street in Cherry Valley, 25 Main Collective is a collection of more than 25 artists, makers and artisans. It also has a rotating gallery show, with openings every First Friday, that features additional artists. The next gallery show, “COLLAGE,” will open on June 7 from 5-7 p.m., and will feature three artists: Angela Bornn, collage; Anda Stelian, ceramics; and Melissa Tevere, mixed media. The show runs through June 30.

This is a joint event with Red Shed Ale House, 10 Main Street, Cherry Valley, as this is also the album release party for The Melissa Tevere Band. They will be at 25 Main Collective for the opening, then playing at Red Shed from 7-9 p.m.

Noelle Adamoschek, owner of 25 Main Collective, started as an actor in Seattle and then New York City, forming and running theatre companies where she acted in and produced plays with her husband, Erich. After moving to upstate New York in 2003, she left the theatre world behind and started channeling that creativity into mosaic art.

Living for many years in Cobleskill and raising their two children there, Noelle and Erich moved to Cherry Valley in 2021 to take advantage of the rich artistic history and creative spirit of the area, and found a perfect combination of the two by opening a shop and gallery on Main Street. It has afforded Noelle the ability to get to know more and more of the rich community that Cherry Valley encompasses.

What began in June 2021 as a way to have a brick and mortar base for Noelle’s own artwork, 25 Main Collective opened in August 2021 at 25 Main Street with 20 other artists and grew to as many as 40 artists. She then added a rotating gallery space the next year.

25 Main Collective has grown into a vibrant hub for local artists, collectors, and shoppers alike, with a range of handmade gifts and functional items such as cards, pottery, textiles, and glass art. You can find books from local authors, and works of fine art and sculpture from super local artists and artists from other regions of New York. Noelle has also started hosting classes in the back work space at 25 Main Collective, run by some of the artists who have their work in the gallery and shop.

In January 2024, Noelle moved the gallery and shop next door to 21 Main Street (and brought 25 artists with her) to make room for her husband to build a café in the storefront space of 25 Main Street. Noelle’s plan is to continue to work on her own mosaic art, to attract artists and collectors from an ever-widening area, add more diverse classes, and take on more mosaic commission projects as they come up. In the meantime, her inventory keeps changing and expanding as the artists in the collective continue to work and create.

In café news at 25 Main Street, Erich Adamoschek plans to open Coffee and Crumb Café this summer, featuring his fresh-made bread and pastries and a small breakfast and lunch menu. Stay tuned!