HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 05-26-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, MAY 26

SPRING INTO SUMMER—Enjoy a three-day festival, May 26-29, celebrating the start of summer. Visit garage sales, find fun items at the street vendors, enjoy food from food trucks and local restaurants, get deals from local businesses, enjoy live music and dancing, celebrate the return of the Revolutionary War Clock to the Cherry Valley Museum, and enjoy the Memorial Day Parade. Cherry Valley. Visit CherryValley.com

GENERAL CLINTON CANOE REGATTA—Held May 26-28. Be a part of the world’s longest single-day flat water canoe race as a paddler or a spectator. The 70-mile race begins at Brookwood Point on Otsego Lake in Cooperstown and continues down the Susquehanna River to General Clinton Park in Bainbridge. This event has grown to include a 5K run, shorter canoe races, carnival rides, a wrestling tournament and much more. Check out the schedule at canoeregatta.org/events.php

BASEBALL FILM—11 a.m. Enjoy a screening of the 5th episode of the ESPN series “Bananaland” followed by a Zoom Q&A session with founder of the Savannah Bananas team Jesse Cole. Reservations required. Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown. (607) 547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org/news/classic-weekend-features-baseball-film-festival

FIREPIT FRIDAY—7-10 p.m. Get the friends together for music, a bonfire and some beer. This week, the music is provided by folk Americana band The Rollin Rust. Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 544-1800 or visit ommegang.com/events/firepit-fridays-summer-concert-series/

YOUTH ZONE—7-10 p.m. Students in grades 7-12 are invited for a fun night of games and activities each Friday. Games range from air hockey to Xbox games to board games, with arts and crafts, baking, movie nights, and more also offered. Held at The Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. richfieldspringscommunitycenter.org/the-zone/