The SUNY Oneonta planetarium is currently offering three 45-minute shows geared toward different age groups. (Photo provided)

College Offers Celestial Events

By LARISSA RYAN

ONEONTA

One of Oneonta’s hidden gems, the SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, can be difficult to find. Located on West Dormitory Road on the SUNY Oneonta campus, it is hidden away in a corner of the basement of the Perna Science Building and offers one of the most “out of-this-world” shows in the county.

The planetarium began its public shows in 2008, following renovations which included the installation of an Evans & Sutherland Digistar 6 system—considered to be one of the world’s most advanced full dome digital theater experiences—and comfortable, reclining chairs. Up to that point, visitors had to sit on padded benches. The Digistar 6 system features a digital projector capable of providing sharp views of the stars, planets, and constellations visible in the night sky, and can also show full dome movies and animations.

Ideal for small outings with science-inclined friends or with the kids, the planetarium is currently offering three 45-minute shows geared toward different age groups every Saturday through May 18. “Max Goes to the Moon,” for children aged 3-12, is about a dog traveling to the moon, but equally interesting for the whole family is “The Sky Tonight,” presented by Dr. Valerie Rapson.

“The Sky Tonight” offers a guided tour of the constellations currently visible from our location on the planet at the current time of year. For instance, in March we can see Orion, Gemini, the Big Dipper, and Leo just beginning to climb over the horizon. March comes in like a lion in more ways than one. It’s a great show for both children and adults who want to know a little more about the constellations.

The third show available on Saturdays is “Out There: Quest for Exoplanets,” best for ages 8 and up, about how astronomers search the galaxy for planets outside of our solar system. And, of course, there are the Planetarium Public Nights each Friday.

Unique to this year will be two eclipse-centered events. “The Laugh of Totality” on April 7 is a comedy about the solar eclipse that “is so well rounded we’re being protested by The Flat Earth Society.” The cost is $20.00 per person.

A free Eclipse Viewing Party on April 8 features activities from noon to 5 p.m., with peak eclipse viewing around 3:30 p.m. with 97 percent obscuration (eclipse viewing glasses available on a first come, first serve basis). The day will include space themed interactive activities at the A.J. Read Science Discovery Center in the Physical Science building, accessible activities for those who are blind or visually impaired, eclipse sonification (an artistic process that turns the light of the eclipse into sound and music that can be enjoyed by anyone), eclipse viewing through solar telescopes, a livestream of totality, and much more.

The cost to attend the Saturday planetarium shows is $3.00 per person, the proceeds of which are earmarked for improvements to the planetarium and to host these Saturday shows for the general public.

“The planetarium is able to offer more shows due to the fee,” organizers explained.

The current lineup of planetarium shows will change come summertime, so the public is encouraged to check Eventbrite and to purchase tickets well in advance, as some shows are likely to sell out.