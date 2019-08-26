Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › Colleges Welcome 2,000 Students, One Chipmunk Colleges Welcome 2,000 Students, One Chipmunk 08/26/2019 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People Colleges Welcome 2,000 Students, One Chipmunk It was an evening of new beginnings at the Oneonta colleges, as incoming freshmen from each took part in their respective ceremonies. At left, as SUNY President Barbara Jean Morris and Red laugh in amusement at a chipmunk that ran onto the promenade and went through the pillars at 7 p.m., ahead of them, much to the amusement of the 1,450 incoming SUNY freshmen participating in the annual Walk Through The Pillars tradition. At right, Hartwick President Margaret Drugovich at 7:30 p.m. walked with members of the Hartwick Hawks football team Jon Jennings, David Gannon, Noah Socash and Jeremy Gerdvil, leading 425 incoming freshmen in the second annual Founders Walk’ up Oyaron Hill where they were welcomed to the college by the Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonium men’s a cappella group. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com) FacebookTwitterLinkedinemail Related News: WELCOME BACK, STUDENTS! Welcome, Summer! College Students Volunteer Around Oneonta