Common Council Asked To Spend $1.6M Tuesday

ONEONTA – Common Council will be asked to spend $1.6 million when it meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday, but Mayor Gary Herzig said the biggest portion is paid by a federal grant, and the $182,000 “multi-purpose” police vehicle was custom-ordered before the coronavirus’ economic crunch hit.

The semi-weekly agenda released last evening includes:

$1,311,731 for Boland’s Excavation & Topsoil, Conklin, for improvements at the city airport, paid 100 percent with a Federal Aviation Administration Airport Improvement Program (AIP) Grant application.

A final $2,817 change order in a $182,600 custom-built, multi-purpose police vehicle from LDV Custom Specialty Vehicles, Inc., Burlington, Wis., to be paid for by the Public Safety Equipment Reserve Fund.

$49,528 to replace another police vehicle.

$50,000 to hire an accountant for City Hall

“Our goal is not to have to lay off people,” said the mayor, following suit with what he’s been asking private companies. However, he said, “we may not fill all vacant positions.”