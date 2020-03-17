Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Common Council Livestreams Meeting Common Council Livestreams Meeting 03/17/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Common Council Live-Streaming Meeting Council member Luke Murphy, First Ward, seated, maintains social distancing as Mayor Gary Herzig conducts tonight’s Common Council meeting, now streaming live on the City’s Facebook Page. City Hall is currently closed to the public due to the state’s recommendation to protect people from Coronavirus, but citizens are encouraged to watch online and send questions. “If you have concerns, you can reach out to me directly, and I will personally get the answer for you,” Herzig said. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)