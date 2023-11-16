Common Council Represents Local Government in Action

By MONICA CALZOLARI

ONEONTA

If you want to see the City of Oneonta’s government in act-ion, attend a Common Council meeting. They are open to the public and are held the first and third Tuesdays of each month at 7 p.m.

Mayor Mark Drnek presides over Oneonta’s Common Council. This legislative body enacts laws and manages and controls the finances and property of the City of Oneonta. The Common Council meets in its chambers, located on the second floor of City Hall at 258 Main Street.

The City of Oneonta is divided into eight wards. There are eight council members, each representing the ward in which they reside for a four-year term.

Currently, council members are paid $7,000.00 per year. If you think this is a cushy job, think again.

On October 17 alone, the Common Council met for four hours and 30 minutes. The City’s Strategic Plan was reviewed for the first hour of the meeting and parking was discussed. For the next three hours, the eight council members reported on progress for the eight boards or commissions they chair and the four committees they lead. An overview of the draft budget was presented and the meeting adjourned at 10:30 p.m.