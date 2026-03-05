Funds raised at the Valentine’s Day Sock Hop will support the work of the Family Service Association. (Photo by Julia DelPozzo)

Community Celebrates Valentine’s Day with Charitable Sock Hop

By JULIA DELPOZZO

SUNY Institute for Local News

ONEONTA

American Legion Post 259 was transformed into a scene from the 1950s on Saturday, February 14, as the community gathered for a Valentine’s Day Sock Hop. The event, which drew more than 50 attendees, combined nostalgia and dance to raise money for local residents in need.

Organized for the first time by the Family Service Association, the dance floor at the Oneonta Vets Club on Chestnut Street remained busy throughout the evening. The FSA, a nonprofit established in 1909, stepped in to lead the event this year after previous organizer Carla Balmuth indicated last year would be her final time hosting.

“The American Legion and Family Services wanted to continue the tradition,” said Patricia Leonard, executive director of the FSA. Leonard noted the event has been a local staple for nearly a decade.

“It is very, very, very well attended,” she pointed out.

The profits from the $5.00 admission were earmarked for the FSA’s various community initiatives. According to Leonard, the funds will support the agency’s clothing program and emergency services fund.

“These are services that go directly toward the clients that we serve,” she said.

Attendees like Polly Bailey of Oneonta emphasized that the heart of the event is the fun energy. Bailey, who has been attending the annual event for at least four years straight, said, “It’s all about the dancing.”

The term “sock hop” refers to 1950s-era school or community dances where teenagers typically danced in their socks instead of shoes—the reason being to protect polished gymnasium floors, though the no-shoes rule added to the relaxed, playful vibe of these parties. In keeping with the 1950s spirit, several guests wore poodle skirts, cardigans and other period-accurate attire.

Bailey attended the sock hop with her friend Sarafina Eggers of Oneonta, who said that nostalgia was a big part of the event’s appeal.

“It’s about your growing up during that time,” Eggers explained.

She then added that “being with friends” was the highlight of the night.

Music for the event was provided by Mary Francis Perricone and Tom Pondolfino, who Leonard described as “local favorites.” A professional singer since 1977, Perricone previously performed with doo-wop group The Chaperones and contributed background vocals for other artists. Pondolfino began his career with the Victorian Lyric Opera Company and has performed across the region. The duo performed hits from the 1950s and 1960s.

“I grew up on street corners singing,” Perricone explained, which eventually led to her joining the local a cappella group Harmony Street. In recent years, she has performed regularly at the Otsego and Delaware county fairs and at local farmers’ markets.

“I’ve done many, many, many sock hops,” she added.

Pondolfino, who explained that “I never sang a note in public until I was 38 years old,” described community theater and musical performance as his hobby.

“I love the oldies. I just like to sing. And it’s a good cause…we donate our voices and we make money for these organizations” like the Family Service Association,” Pondolfino said.

Husband and wife Dave and Carrie Hogel of Milford attended the event for the first time. Carrie Hogel said seeing Perricone and Pondolfino perform together is what brought them out. The couple described the event as a “fun time fundraiser.”

The hall was decorated in Valentine’s Day decor, and guests enjoyed a menu of American diner-style classics, including hamburgers, hot dogs, and French fries. For many, the night offered a perfect outing for both couples and families.

Royce Livingston of Otego, who attended his first-ever Valentine’s Day sock hop, spent the night on the floor despite only taking up dancing a decade ago. He said he and his girlfriend Linda mostly go country dancing but looked forward to the faster rock’n’roll music being performed that evening. While Pondolfino sang Buddy Holly’s classic “Peggy Sue” and guests filled the dance floor, Livingston described the event as “very, very fine.”

The FSA’s Valentine’s Day event raised a total of $430.00. Of that amount, $250.00 came from the door and $160.00 from the 50/50 raffle, plus an additional $20.00 donation. The FSA’s next fundraiser is its annual golf tournament on June 14 at the Ouleout Creek Golf Course.

This story was created by student reporters through the OnNY Community Media Lab, a program of SUNY Oneonta and the SUNY Institute for Local News.