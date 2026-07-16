Community Foundation Announces $100K in Spring 2026 Awards

SPRINGFIELD—The Community Foundation of Otsego County recently announced its 2026 Spring Awards of $100,000.00, made in partnership with the Mildred Parish Foundation Fund at CFOC. These awards go to nonprofits in support of civics education, historic preservation and community service projects related to Otsego County history, officials said. Special consideration was given to projects focused on celebrating America250.

More than 20 nonprofits received awards, covering workshops and education programs in civic education, grave restoration, school programs, indigenous history, and research. The grants also support archival and genealogical services, including digitization of important documents, historic markers and monument care, exhibit and event support, and capital projects for historic buildings and sites. Awardees are spread across the county: The Towns of Cherry Valley, Maryland, Milford, Morris, Richfield, and Westford; the Village of Cooperstown, the City of Oneonta, Pathfinder Village, Hartwick College, SUNY Oneonta; and 16 other cultural and historic nonprofits across Otsego County. According to a press release, awards range from $1,000.00 to $10,000.00.

“We were very pleased to see the enthusiastic response to this awards round,” said Jeff Katz, CFOC executive director. Applications came from every part of Otsego County, from organizations of all sizes.”

Also during this time, the Otsego Lake Watershed Sustainability Fund made three grants totaling $20,000.00 to the Town of Springfield, the Otsego County Conservation Association and the SUNY Oneonta Foundation Corporation. The Advocates for Springfield Fund issued two grants to the Town of Springfield totaling $1,000.00 for the 4th of July Parade, and to Concerted Works.

The next round of applications for the upcoming Fall 2026 Awards cycle will be announced in September. In the meantime, the Greater Otego Library and Education Fund, the Martha and Paul Clarvoe Recycling Initiatives Fund, and the Dr. E. C. Winsor Memorial Fund remain open for applications. For further information visit cfotsego.org/funds-and-grants/.