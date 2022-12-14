Community Rallies To Help Local Family

By TED MEBUST

FLY CREEK – Not long after a fire engulfed their equipment barn on Friday, November 25, the Hriber family has been dealt yet another unfortunate hand. Donna Hriber, who has made a career of working with area students at Cooperstown School District, suffered complications from a knee replacement surgery she received earlier this year and is now out on disability leave.

Though thankfully no one was harmed in the fire, the loss of their barn has hit the family hard. Donna’s husband, Bill, an employee of the Town of Otsego, manages the Hriber family farm with their son. While they were able to retrieve some materials from the flames, a lot of important equipment was lost. In addition, the fire destroyed an external wood-burning furnace that heated the Hribar home.

Friends of the family Beth and Margaret McGown have started a donation campaign to help restore the Hriber’s equipment barn and get their farm back on track. Margaret McGown stated that the Hribers have become “second parents” to her grandson, teaching him responsibility and “the value of hard work.”

To contribute to the “Help for the Hribers” donation campaign, visit Margaret’s page on gofundme.com or find the link on her Facebook page. Their goal is to reach $50,000.00.