Congress Passes Bipartisan Bill for Whole Milk in Schools

By ERIC SANTOMAURO-STENZEL

WASHINGTON, D.C.

The House of Representatives passed the “Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act” on December 15, which would allow schools to again offer whole, 2% and flavored milks in schools. The bill received bipartisan support, and is anticipated to be signed by President Donald Trump.

“We are incredibly excited to see the passage of this legislation, which has been a top policy priority for the New York Farm Bureau,” said Ashley Sardo, the group’s manager of national affairs. “This act will allow greater market opportunities for New York dairy farmers, while also providing essential nutrients to children in school meals.”

The legislation reverses a 2010 law which went into effect in 2012 that limited schools that participated in United States Department of Agriculture lunch and breakfast programs to offering skim and 1% fat milk.

“At long last, whole milk will return to school lunches! Milk is one of the best and healthiest options to give students the nutrition they need to learn and grow, and it has been restricted in our schools, hurting Upstate dairy farmers, for far too long,” said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D). “That’s why I was proud to stand with Upstate New York dairy farmers to call on the House to get the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act passed once and for all. This critical bill now will soon become law and help bring whole milk to children across America. I have long fought to boost New York’s dairy industry and will continue fighting to ensure our farmers’ products are widely available.”

Local members of Congress also supported the measure.

“In Upstate New York, our dairy farmers are the backbone of our economy,” said Rep. Josh Riley (D, NY-19). “I am committed to doing everything I can to connect them with our local schools and communities. I cosponsored the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act on day one, and am happy to see it pass the Senate and the House. Now, it’s time to send this bill to the president’s desk and deliver for Upstate’s dairy industry and students.”

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R, NY-21) said, “For the past decade, I have worked with constituents, parents, kids, families, and dairy farmers to expand children’s access to whole and flavored milk in schools to deliver nutritious and healthy dairy products to help children grow and develop.

“The Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act empowers schools to offer flavored and unflavored whole, reduced-fat, low-fat, and fat-free milk, offering kids a variety of healthy dairy choices in the cafeteria. This is a significant result of over a decade of hard work—I have been proud to co-lead and champion this legislative effort. A special thanks to Assemblyman Chris Tague and local advocates for helping to get this done!” said Stefanik.