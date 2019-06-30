Constance Johnson, 89; Worked In Fox Hospital Chaplain’s Office

ONEONTA – Constance H. Johnson, 89 of Oneonta, who worked in the chaplain’s office at Fox Hospital, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019, at the Fox Hospital.

She was born July 7, 1929, in Troy, the daughter of the late Clifford and Helena (Holmes) Olmstead.

Connie married Ernest Johnson on March 21, 1970, in Oneonta. Ernest predeceased her on Jan. 2, 1992.

For many years Connie worked at Fox Hospital, first as a unit secretary and then in the chaplain’s office until her retirement.

She was a member of the Elm Park United Methodist Church, Oneonta and the Salvation Army Busy Bees.

Talking with her friends on the telephone brought her great joy. She had the “gift to gab.”

Connie was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and was loved by many, many people. She will be deeply missed.

Connie is survived by her daughter, Norma (Arthur) Clark, Stamford; son, Daniel (Deborah) Quackenbush, Florida; three grandchildren, Stephanie, April and Joshua; two great-grandchildren, Issabelle and James; two nieces, Patti and Robin Olmstead; and “special” daughter-in-law, Susan Haney, Wells Bridge.

She was predeceased by her son, Stephen Quackenbush; daughter, Sharene Utter; grandson, Daniel Quackenbush Jr.; and brother, Burdick Olmstead.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until noon, Friday, July 5, at Bookhout Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oneonta. Memorial services will follow at noon with Major James Smith officiating. Burial will be in Oneonta Plains Cemetery, Oneonta.

For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the Oneonta Salvation Army, 25 River St., Oneonta, NY 13820.

Online condolences may be made at www.bookhoutfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are by the Bookhout Funeral Home, Oneonta.