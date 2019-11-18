Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Construction Underway For Distillery Expansion Construction Underway For Distillery Expansion 11/18/2019 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Construction Underway For Distillery Expansion Excavator Jesse Boest operates a backhoe behind the Cooperstown Distillery, where a $400,000 expansion is underway. The project, which began approximately two weeks ago, is headed by Tom Howard Construction. Among the plans are a large addition to the facility, including the installation of a “rick house,” a warehouse used for the storage and aging of whiskey. (James Cummings/AllOTSEGO.com)