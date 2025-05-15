Mayor Mark Drnek (center) thanked students from Hartwick College’s Institute of Public Service for assisting with the public hearing on May 6. Hannah Gilliand, at his left, accepted the Spirit of Oneonta award from Mayor Drnek on behalf of the institute. From left are: Cooper Cohen, Adilyam Imyarova, Gilliand, Mayor Drnek, Sophia Telvi, Zack Corbett and Amelia Williams. (Photo provided)

Controversy Over Sale of 27 Market Street Ends in Vote of ‘No’

By MONICA CALZOLARI

ONEONTA

Tensions ran high, once again, during the three-hour debate on the potential sale of 27 Market Street at the City of Oneonta Common Council meeting on Tuesday, May 6 at Oneonta High School. The much-anticipated decision resulted in five Common Council members voting against the sale and three voting in favor.

The sale of this parcel of land on Market Street to Rehabilitation Support Services would have required six Common Council members, a majority, to vote in its favor.

In the first few minutes of the meeting, Len Carson, Sixth Ward councilmember, set the tone for the meeting. Carson objected to Mayor Mark Drnek putting his remarks at the beginning of the agenda and listing “Council consideration” at the end of the agenda. He seemed to insinuate that the mayor was trying to silence the Common Council.

Carson quoted the guidelines from a book on parliamentary procedures. City Attorney Dave Merzig came to the mayor’s defense several times. He said that according to the charter, the mayor “sets the agenda” and the mayor has “freedom of speech” to share his remarks at any point during the meeting.

Mayor Drnek calmly decided, on the spot, to invite the members of the Common Council to speak in advance of his prepared remarks. He explained that he chose the order of the agenda to allow the public to share their comments for one hour and to leave the meeting after the vote regarding RSS.

Shannon McHugh, Third Ward councilmember, said regarding the sale of 27 Market Street to RSS, “This is something Mark is pushing for. He wants to leave this as his legacy. I just wanted to put out there that many of my ward have vocalized the need for a housing plan, the need for all demographics, not just one demographic.”

“I was disturbed by the tone of the meeting we set at the Foothills’ meeting,” Mike Forster Rothbart, Seventh Ward councilmember, said. “I hope we can discuss the issues. I am glad to see so many people here. I hope you will comment on the facts and not attack other people.”

Carson softened his tone and agreed with Forster Rothbart.

“Remember, we are all neighbors,” Carson said.

Mayor Drnek presented his remarks, saying that “the city parcel at 27 Market is the first step in a plan for development that is the realization of a neighborhood, featuring all types of housing…market rate, supported, and work-force-affordable.”

He said housing is the central issue and “the parking argument” is “a distraction.”

“You all remember the garage? The dark, damp first and second floors…The dim, flickering lights…The stairwells that stunk of urine. The unease approaching your vehicle in the shadows and the memory of a murder.…” Mayor Drnek said.

Members of the audience and some council members gasped.

The mayor said that repairing the garage should have been addressed by past city officials and lamented that “kicking the can is something we do.” He urged councilmembers and the audience not to kick the sale of 27 Market Street down the road, too.

He said, “It has to start somewhere and 27 Market Street is our first shovel-ready parcel. It’s the first domino.”

Public Hearing Results

About 21 Oneonta residents and Oneonta business owners spoke during the public hearing. Two more submitted correspondence that was read during the meeting. Sixteen people who spoke publicly said they were not in favor of the sale for various reasons. Several people said the contract favored RSS.

Others said that the appraisal was outdated.

City Administrator Greg Mattice confirmed that the proposed sale price of $477,500.00 matched the appraisal that is more than one year old.

Seven people supported and encouraged the sale to RSS. Most in favor of the sale were in favor of affordable housing.

Not in Favor of the Sale

John Hamill, a frequent speaker at Common Council public hearings, quoted the bible.

“No one can serve two masters,” he said.

He told councilmembers, “You can either serve your constituents or your own interests, not both.”

Mary Tingley, 82 Clinton Street, Seventh Ward, spoke for the first time. She described herself as “a fairly new resident and homeowner” who has “some concern over the PILOT.”

Carolyn Marks, a frequent participant in these public hearings and a resident of the Seventh Ward, submitted a written statement to the Common Council that was read by City Clerk Kerrie Harrington. She said she is not in favor of the sale to “the nonprofit.” She said, “RSS is tax exempt” and described the city’s Comprehensive Plan as “outdated.”

Marie Lusins, Seventh Ward, said, “I have lived in the town and the city of Oneonta….Rents are much higher than they should be because of baseball rentals….We have a short tourist season for 11 weeks. I urge you to vote no. We want the downtown to become the small business it was once.”

Breck Tarbell said, “I do not live in the City of Oneonta. I own two businesses in town….I own a business and I have to say no. I think we need more market-rate building.”

Jay Shultis of 58 Elm Street described some of the verbal attacks he heard during the meeting as “petty.”

He said, “I invest in housing, like Bryan [Shaughnessy]. I own housing that ranges from students to commercial to professionals…I own Table Rock Gym.”

Shultis spoke in favor of market rate housing and big businesses being part of Oneonta’s economic development.

“My partners and I are not in favor of [the sale to RSS],” Shultis said. “Let’s look at housing for everyone.”

Charles Hartley of 13 Central Avenue said he is not in favor of the RSS plan.

“Put more businesses in downtown,” Hartley urged. “That is what will attract traffic.”

Sue Hartley, who lives in the Seventh Ward, was not in favor of the sale to RSS, claiming that “RSS picks its tenants in a lottery.” She suggested that local residents would not necessarily become tenants of the proposed $25 million property.

Gail Foyer, who does not live in Oneonta but owns property in the City of Oneonta, said the potential disadvantages outweigh the advantages. She stated that she is “not against low-income individuals.”

Referring to the Dietz Street Lofts, Foyer said, “Police are there every day. Tenants are getting evicted. They pose considerable threat to the city.”

Theresa Cyzeski, former owner of Theresa’s Emporium on Main Street, said she planned on being there [in business] another 10 years. She closed her business and cited “no parking” and “dirty” as two of the reasons.

“We need to change the dynamics of Main Street,” Cyneski said.

Cyneski pointed out that Oneonta, where she has lived all her life, is full of people with “big hearts” and we have several “food pantries.”

She said, “I am sure we can find another spot that is wonderful and better.”

Michelle Catan, advanced certified business advisor at the New York Small Business Development Center, spoke against the sale to RSS, saying, “I live in the Town of Oneonta and own property in the city. I work in downtown Oneonta every day. The businesses are hurting.”

Catan referred to 27 Market Street as “a prime business location.”

Michael Stolzer said, “I am another taxpayer without a vote. I live in the Town of Oneonta and own property in the City of Oneonta.”

He was not in favor of the sale to RSS. He said “They can tie up the property for 40 months….RSS can sell the property. This is a very favorable buyer’s contract.”

Chip Holmes, co-owner of The Working Kitchen on Main Street, submitted correspondence not in favor of the sale.

He said of RSS, “All the marbles sit in their hands. They do not have any of the funding.”

Holmes called the RSS proposal a “top-down solution” and urged council to “find a bottom-up solution.”

Lisa Montanti, general manager at Southside Mall, said, “I urge you to not sell out Oneonta.”

“I changed my mind. I want the parking,” Ben McGill said.

Alex Simon, Seventh Ward, said, “I am stressing that the Common Council [may] delay the vote.”

He moved to Oneonta about a year ago with his wife, who is from Binghamton, and his 3-year-old son. They had trouble finding a place to rent as a family and bought a home.

Christine Nealon, director of strategic partnerships for Rehabilitation Support Services, addresses Common Council members and the audience one last time regarding the proposed sale of 27 Market Street. (Photo by Monica Calzolari)

In Favor of the Sale

Danny Lapin of 3 College Terrace spoke twice.

“I want to speak strongly in favor of increasing our housing units,” Lapin stated.

Later he said, “Surface parking does not create jobs. I urge the council to vote yes [on the sale to RSS].”

“I am a Hartwick student. I do not own a car. I ran here in the rain,” Josephine Becker said.

She spoke in favor of the sale to RSS, saying she and her classmates would like to stay in Oneonta and need affordable rentals and a place to live that does not require a car. She pleaded for “equity and justice for all.” She said the voices of students are not being heard.

Stacey Mitchell of Hickory Street in the First Ward said, “I support the project.”

Mitchell is the minister at the Unitarian Universalist Society on Ford Avenue.

Heidi Siegfried said, “I live in the city. I am disappointed in the hostility to low-income people….I don’t think we need more market-rate housing. The jobs that we have now do not support market-rate housing. Some of us have been taking a course with John Nadar. Hundreds of immigrants came to Oneonta and lived in box cars.”

Jacey Chase also spoke in favor of the sale to RSS.

“I moved to Oneonta a couple of years ago. I have a fully remote job [with a company based in California]. I make good money—$30,000.00-$40,000.00 more than the going rate offered locally. The jobs available here do not match the rents….I am very privileged and very lucky,” he said. “We desperately need housing. I think it is shameful. Poverty is not a crime. I grew up in affordable housing and on food stamps.”

Kristin Sloth of the Fourth Ward spoke in favor of the need for “compassion and stable housing.” She asked councilmembers to be “courageous” and vote yes.

Charles Sherrard of 391 Chestnut Street is a frequent speaker at Common Council public hearings. He spoke in favor of the sale as well.

Mayor Drnek asked for unity during his remarks at the beginning of the extra-long, four-hour meeting.

“Whatever the vote… whatever the outcome…I ask that we leave this meeting with respect for the process and the decision, and for one another,” Drnek said.

Otsego Media videotaped the meeting. Six students from Hartwick College’s Institute of Public Service greeted the public, recorded who wanted to speak and provided speakers with microphones.