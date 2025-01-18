Results as of January 13, 2025

Coop Sports Wrapped

COOPERSTOWN—Cooperstown girls basketball rolled to a 46-26 victory over visiting Frankfort-Schuyler on Tuesday, January 7. Junior Katie Crippen and senior Mia Kaltenbach each scored nine points, and Crippen added five rebounds and four steals. Senior Brenna Seamon had five points, 11 rebounds and four assists.

Cooperstown crushed Waterville 69-25 in a Center State Conference Division II game at home on Friday, January 10. Seventh grader Emma Johnson once again set a new varsity high with 20 points, and also contributed six rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block. Seamon had 10 points, seven steals, six rebounds and four assists. The team stands at 9-3 for the season and 2-1 in their division.

The boys team held Westmoreland to just six first-half points in their 72-22 blowout road win on Tuesday, January 7. Junior Miles Nelen continued his dominant run, putting up 22 points to lead the team. Senior Cooper Bradley recorded a double double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The Hawkeyes took their 10th win of the season with a 97-39 victory over New York Mills on Friday, January 10. Nelen scored 28 more points, and Bradley made another double double with 19 points and 14 rebounds.

Nelen recorded another 20 points in Cooperstown’s 73-45 drubbing of Hamilton on Monday, January 13. Junior Jackson Crisman scored 18 points in the showdown between undefeated Division III teams. The Hawkeyes are at 11-0 for the season and 6-0 in their division.

Cooperstown volleyball rallied from a first-set loss to beat Waterville 3-1 on Wednesday, January 9. Senior Alexis Wolfe made 27 assists, three aces and a kill, and senior Grace Sperry added 11 kills and a block. Junior Kayleigh Butler had 23 digs and five aces.

The team defeated Sauquoit Valley 3-1 on Friday, January 10. Seniors Josie Furnari and Sophia Badgley each had seven kills and three aces, while Furnari added 35 digs. Wolfe made 25 assists, seven digs, three aces and two kills. Cooperstown stands at 10-1 for the season and 4-1 in their division.