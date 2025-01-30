Coop Sports Wrapped: January 30, 2025

COOPERSTOWN—Cooperstown girls basketball overcame a 20-15 halftime deficit to beat Dolgeville 54-42 at home on Tuesday, January 21. Seniors Polly Kennedy and Brenna Seamon each scored 11 points; Seamon also had nine rebounds, seven assists and six steals. Seventh-grader Emma Johnson added 10 points and five rebounds, and eighth-grader Lanie Nelen had nine points.

Johnson put away another 19 points and six rebounds in the Hawkeyes’ 69-16 trouncing of Morrisville-Eaton on Friday, January 24. Senior Mia Kaltenbach added 14 points and four steals, and Seamon had five points, nine rebounds, 10 steals, and eight assists. Cooperstown stands at 13-3 for the season.

The Cooperstown boys beat Sherburne-Earlville 69-43 on the road on Tuesday, January 21. Junior Miles Nelen had 14 points, five assists and five steals, followed by junior Cooper Coleman with 12 points. Senior Cooper Bradley had 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Hawkeyes rallied from a first-quarter deficit to beat Morrisville-Eaton 99-71 at home on Thursday, January 23. Nelen and junior Christian Lawson each scored 22 points.

Cooperstown defeated Sauquoit Valley 88-31 on Monday, January 27. Nelen scored 19 points, followed by Coleman with 13 and sophomore Brody Murdock with 10. The undefeated Hawkeyes (15-0, 8-0) will visit Poland on Thursday, January 30.

Cooperstown volleyball lost its second match of the season on Thursday, January 23, falling in straight sets to Mount Markham. Senior Sophia Badgley had seven kills and seven digs, senior Alexis Wolfe made 14 assists and three digs, and junior Mia Pelcer added 15 digs, four kills, and two assists. The team stands at 13-2 for the season.