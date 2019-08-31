Cooperstown Artisan Festival Welcomes Food and Drink

The Cooperstown Artisan Festival now features more than diverse art from around the region, it has begun featuring food and drink unique to our area. Above, Eric House, Springfield Center, and daughter Dakoda scoop out free samples of Stewart’s Ice Cream for passers-by. At right, Melanie Miller pours a glass of hard cider from The Fly Creek Cider Mill inside the tasting tent which features a selection of local artisan beers including Ommegang, Cooperstown Brewing Company and more. The event continues Sunday from 10am-5pm. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com)