In Memoriam

Linda Hall

1942-2026

LINDA HALL

(Photo provided)

Linda Hall, age 84, passed away on May 29after a three-year decline with vascular dementia at the Eddy Memorial Geriatric Center in Troy, New York.

Linda was born May 7, 1942 in Cooperstown, New York, the first child of Arthur and Helen (Nicos) Hall. She graduated from Cooperstown Central School in 1960.

In her early years, she lived in Albany, New York and worked at Continental Insurance. She made many friends and had fond memories of those days. In 1967, she moved to Sidney, New York and worked at Bendix Corp. for many years until she stopped working to put herself through college. She graduated from SUNY Oneonta in 1983 with a BA in studio art. After college, she worked at Bresee’s Department Store in their Advertising Department.

Linda was a lover of animals, rescuing many cats in her lifetime. She was the secretary for the Delaware Valley Humane Society for a time. She was also a lover of nature and environmental conservation and was a member of Sierra Club and Greenpeace.

Linda was a very talented artist, painting many beautiful watercolor paintings for family and friends. She was a talented photographer, as well. She loved art almost as much as animals and nature.

Linda was a very progressive thinker and was a feminist in her views. She was also very concerned about overpopulation and its effect on the environment. She was talking about it in the early 1970s!

Linda was predeceased by her parents, her sister, Mary Hall, and her granddaughter, Emily Rose.

Surviving her are her daughter, Cory Hall, and partner, John Edick; her sisters, Patty Hall and Christine Baldwin; two granddaughters, Natalie Hailemichael and Lara Rose, and a grandson, James Rose; two great-grandchildren, two nieces, several cousins and many friends.

Special thanks goes to John Edick for all of his loving care shown to Linda over these three years.

The family would also like to extend special thanks to the caring staff at the Eddy Memorial Geriatric Center and to Community Hospice for the loving care provided to Linda.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Delaware Valley Humane Society in Sidney, New York or to an environmental conservation charity of one’s choice.

Please join her family for a visitation at C.H. Landers Funeral Home, 21 Main Street, Sidney, New York on Saturday June 6from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Oneonta, New York. Share condolences online at www.landersfh.com.