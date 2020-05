This is what the website, www.farandwide.com, had to say in concluding Cooperstown is the best small town in New York State:

Population: 1,769

A Favorite Of: Architectural Digest, Reader’s Digest

What is more American than baseball? How about the small town that is home to the National Baseball Hall of Fame?

Found at the lower tip of Otsego Lake, this cheerful village is lined with quaint shops, restaurants, art galleries and museums, farming and, of course, baseball.