Cooperstown Chamber Mural in the Works "Art has always been a big part of my life since I was a kid," Artist Kelcy Dakota said. "I went to art school in NYC and it's always been a natural part of my being." Ms. Dakota is doing two commissioned pieces right now, one at The Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce and one at Mohican Flowers, both in Cooperstown. "These are the largest murals I've ever done!"