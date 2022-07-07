Cooperstown Chamber seeks mural support

Cooperstown Chamber seeks support for mural

Through its 501(c)(3) arm — The Cooperstown Foundation – The Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce is looking for business sponsors to support the creation of a mural by local artist Kelcy Kimmerer for the back of the Chamber’s 31 Chestnut Street cottage.

A letter from Chamber Executive Director Tara Burke tells donors the mural’s theme, “Why Cooperstown,” challenged artists to visually encapsulate why they think locals love to live in Cooperstown and why visitors return repeatedly to the region. Her letter says the Chamber’s Board chose Ms. Kimmerer’s design for its “thorough representation of our scenic beauty, baseball connection, rural and agricultural nature, ties to Native American history, prevalence of live music and opera, and the solidarity and diversity of our community.”

Hoping to have the mural completed as soon as possible this summer, the Chamber has set a fundraising goal of $2,500.

“This is a first step for the Foundation of what we hope will be several more projects to create more public art in Cooperstown,” the letter states.

Contact the Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce at 31 Chestnut Street for more information.