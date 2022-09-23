Cooperstown Community Harvest Supper

“The rumors are true — after a too-long hiatus due to Covid, we have decided to bring back our much beloved Community Harvest Supper on Main Street, next Sunday, September 25, from 4 to 7 p.m., in front of the Village Library,” Ellen Pope, member of Growing Community, said.

“We will have a few minor changes — tables will be spread out more to allow for more circulation, and we will have a separate table for potluck dishes to avoid folks reaching over,” Ms. Pope said.

The Stoddard Hollow String Band will be back with their lively tunes, and at the moment, the weather is looking promising.

“We are reaching out to the community. We can’t do it alone in this short timeframe. We are calling on you, our wonderful community, to lend a hand to make it happen,” Ms. Pope said. For volunteer info, call Kristen at 607-427-2787.

“We also would love for the community to spread the word about the Harvest Supper with any folks who are new to the community. What better way to welcome new faces than to raise a glass, and share a plate on an autumn afternoon!” she said.

“We can’t wait to bring back our annual gathering, and look forward to seeing everyone again!”