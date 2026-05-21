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PEG ODELL, MARIANNE RAE AND ELLEN POPE (Photo provided)

Lions Honor Program Partners

COOPERSTOWN—The Cooperstown Lions Club presented the staff at Otsego 2000 with its prestigious Melvin Jones Fellowship Award on Saturday, April 18 at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market.

The MJF award recognizes human service to the highest degree in communities around the world, officials said.

Since 2019, the SNAP Match program has assisted families experiencing food insecurity in gaining access to the nutritious food options at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, “thus preserving the health of these local families and supporting local farmers.”

In recognition of the people who make this collaboration between the Lions and Otsego 2000 possible, the Cooperstown Lions Club presented the MJF award to Ellen Pope, executive director of Otsego 2000, and Peg Odell, Otsego 2000 program and communications manager, for their commitment to the Otsego County community and the SNAP Match Program.

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