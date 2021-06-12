Cooperstown Distillery celebrates expansion with ribbon cutting while touting local businesses

By KEVIN LIMITI • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

The mood was jovial on Saturday, June 12, as around 60 people, included elected officials such as State Sen. Peter Oberacker (R-51), Cooperstown Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh and State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli, gathered outside the Cooperstown Distillery on Railroad Avenue for a ribbon cutting ceremony for the opening of their expansion to celebrate what is considered a big success for local businesses in particular and a revitalization of Railroad Avenue specifically.

Eugene Marra, the founder of Cooperstown Distillery, began with an emotional moment on losing his dad due to COVID who he said was his “biggest fan and number one investor in this opportunity.”

However, the atmosphere was celebratory “It’s an auspicious occasion for sure,” Marra said, who thanked investors, government officials and his staff. “As much as I want to claim it as my own, I want to share it all with you because you have made it possible,” Marra said.

Marra spoke at length about the trials and tribulations of opening the expanded brewery on Railroad Avenue. He talked about how COVID had delayed the opening a whole year and how they were tasked with producing hand sanitizer during that time.

He also mentioned how he was initially told by real estate agents that opening a distillery in Cooperstown was not possible, and that he stayed there in spite of that.

“I like to believe we are responsible for what has become a revitalization of Railroad Avenue,” Marra said, saying that industry on that street in years past, “appeared to be dead.”

Marra said that Cooperstown Distillery, which has been around for eight years, is the “story about how it takes a village…the village of Cooperstown.”

Marra said that he was loaned around $100,000 and received state fund grants of around $80,000, citing that his success was thanks to “local money.”

“We all hear these phrases, buy local, shop local, stay local. We are all of that,” Marra said, calling the Cooperstown Distillery the “fabric of this community on a very local, grassroots level.”

“We wouldn’t want to be anywhere else than the village of Cooperstown,” Marra said.

Mayor Tillapaugh said that the Cooperstown Distillery is a business “in which the village takes a great deal of pride” saying how they implemented zoning law changes in order to help grow businesses.

“I certainly know what this Railroad Avenue looked like for decades,” Tillapaugh said, remarking that it was once not considered industrially viable but that developments on the street, including the distillery and the Railroad Inn, created “positive synergy.”

Comptroller DiNapoli joked that he didn’t accept the invitation “because of the complimentary drinks” but was happy to come because of how difficult a year it had been.

DiNapoli said that while Cooperstown is known for its Baseball Hall of Fame and Fenimore art museum that “the distillery becomes yet another reason to visit.”

“This really was an incredible effort with all stakeholders playing their role. That’s usually not how it happens,” DiNapoli said. “This is the model that should be replicated.”

DiNapoli said he was going to go back to Albany and tell other lawmakers to “look to what happened in Cooperstown as an example of how it should work” in terms of state funding for local businesses.

After the ceremony, interested people were given a tour of the distillery and served hors d’oeuvres and complimentary drinks.