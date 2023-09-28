Letter from Eugene Marra

Support, Vote for Benton

I have known MacGuire Benton for over a decade. During that time period, I have come to know MacGuire on many levels, as a friend, a colleague, and a valued employee. For almost this entire 10-year period, MacGuire has been employed by the Cooperstown Distillery. He started his career on the ground floor, first as a young production assistant, then a gregarious retail clerk, and finally a dynamic brand ambassador and sales professional. In fact, he has proven to be a valuable asset to our business growth, continually achieving impressive sales quotas while building a significant and loyal customer base across the state.

His hard work in the field and his devoted tenacity have earned him sales incentive goals, professional peer recognition and industry-wide respect. I am proud to say, he has blossomed under our tutelage and more than “earned his keep.”

The entire time I have known MacGuire, he has been a public servant at heart and an inspired political thinker. It wasn’t at all surprising to see him pursue a career in public service. Although my personal leanings may not always align with his, MacGuire’s passion and integrity are inspiring. He is forthright, transparent, and honest, a rare and commendable distinction in these days of political duplicity, partisanship, and chicanery. He is passionate about Otsego County.

Serving his fellow citizens is truly his innate calling.

Finally, it is not by chance that MacGuire works and represents a genuine local business with Cooperstown birthright, Otsego County flavor, and New York State pedigree. His political compass always points local.

For these reasons, he will always have my support and vote.

Eugene Marra

Founder, Cooperstown Distillery

Cooperstown