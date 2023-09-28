Advertisement. Advertise with us

Letter from Eugene Marra

Support, Vote for Benton

I have known MacGuire Benton for over a decade. During that time period, I have come to know MacGuire on many levels, as a friend, a colleague, and a valued employee. For almost this entire 10-year period, MacGuire has been employed by the Cooperstown Distillery. He started his career on the ground floor, first as a young production assistant, then a gregarious retail clerk, and finally a dynamic brand ambassador and sales professional. In fact, he has proven to be a valuable asset to our business growth, continually achieving impressive sales quotas while building a significant and loyal customer base across the state.

His hard work in the field and his devoted tenacity have earned him sales incentive goals, professional peer recognition and industry-wide respect. I am proud to say, he has blossomed under our tutelage and more than “earned his keep.”

The entire time I have known MacGuire, he has been a public servant at heart and an inspired political thinker. It wasn’t at all surprising to see him pursue a career in public service. Although my personal leanings may not always align with his, MacGuire’s passion and integrity are inspiring. He is forthright, transparent, and honest, a rare and commendable distinction in these days of political duplicity, partisanship, and chicanery. He is passionate about Otsego County.

Serving his fellow citizens is truly his innate calling.

Finally, it is not by chance that MacGuire works and represents a genuine local business with Cooperstown birthright, Otsego County flavor, and New York State pedigree. His political compass always points local.

For these reasons, he will always have my support and vote.

Eugene Marra
Founder, Cooperstown Distillery
Cooperstown

Related Articles

Barown: Benton Can Get the Job Done

As a registered Republican, I am writing in support of MacGuire Benton being elected as our next Otsego County clerk in this November’s general election. As village administrator, I worked with MacGuire when he was a member of the Village of Cooperstown Board of Trustees. I found him to be very diligent with the responsibilities of village trustee.…

Basile, Benton Open Up About Themselves, Co. Clerk Position

Otsego County clerk candidates Jennifer Basile (REP,CON) and MacGuire Benton (DEM, CSE) answer 10 questions about why they are seeking the role, their qualifications, and their thoughts on the job and its responsibilities.…

Zeh: Basile is Right Candidate for Job

I am writing to express my opinion on the upcoming Otsego County clerk election. It is imperative that the right candidate be chosen for the position to ensure that the clerk’s office and DMV are managed effectively. In this regard, I strongly believe that Jennifer Basile is the right candidate for the job.…

