Cooperstown Elementary Returns To Virtual After Staff Tests Positive

COOPERSTOWN – After an elementary school staff member tested positive for COVID-19, all K-6 students at Cooperstown Elementary School were sent home today for the rest of the week.

In a letter sent out to parents, Interim Superintendent Romona Wenck, said as second staff member was identified as having “close contact” with the first. Additionally, three students were also identified as being close contacts, Wenck wrote.

After meeting with the Otsego County Department of Health, Wenck decided, “out of an abundance of caution” to move to remote learning, with intent of students returning to in-person instruction on Monday, Oct. 26.

“In addition, our custodial staff will continue with their daily fogging and thorough cleaning of all buses and instructional spaces,” she wrote. “The safety and well-being of our students and staff is our top priority.”