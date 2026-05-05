TIME OUT OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, May 6

Head Start Open House

OPEN HOUSE—3:30-4:30 p.m. Community is invited to visit the Cooperstown Head Start Classroom. Cooperstown Elementary School, 21 Walnut Street, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10232555556098024&set=gm.26533655012934025&idorvanity=321873527872198

VETERANS BREAKFAST—8-10 a.m. Free breakfast for veterans, active military, firefighters, EMS and law enforcement. Held first Wednesday of each month. Cost for guests is $5. Laurens American Legion, 11 Main Street, Laurens. yreckert@yahoo.com

OTSEGO COUNTY—9:20 a.m. Meeting of the Public Works Committee, chaired by Keith McCarty. Purpose: Vehicle repair. Board Chambers, 197 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4202 or https://www.youtube.com/@otsegocountynewyork/live

OTSEGO COUNTY—9:25 a.m. Meeting of the Administration Committee, chaired by Margaret Kennedy. Purpose: Vehicle repair. Board Chambers, 197 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4202 or https://www.youtube.com/@otsegocountynewyork/live

STORY TIME—10 a.m. Held each Wednesday. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center. (315) 858-5802 or http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/programs-and-events/childrens-and-youth-programs/

ADULT EDUCATION—10 a.m. “Wildlife: Rescue, Rehab and Stewardship.” Presented by Suzanne Johnson. Fees may apply; registration required. Continues 5/13. Center for Continuing Adult Learning, Oneonta. (607) 441-7370 or https://www.ccaloneonta.org/

SUPPORT—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Half-off everything except tagged jewelry and furniture. Every first and third Wednesday at the Helios Care Thrift Shop and Boutique. Price Chopper Plaza, 5626 State Highway 7, Oneonta. (607) 432-5335 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/thrift-shop/

STORY TIME—10:15 a.m. “Flowers.” Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1434445052056618&set=a.557428283091637

STORY TIME—10:30 a.m. Held each Wednesday. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1359812182839813&set=pcb.1359817342839297

SENIOR MEALS—Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of chicken stir-fry over rice, Japanese-blend vegetables and cookies. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• 11:30 a.m. Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Noon. Each Monday and Wednesday. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley.

BEGINNER MAHJONG—11:30 a.m. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=947690044558378&set=a.182156554445068

FUNDRAISER—Noon to 8 p.m. “Dine Out for a Cause.” Eat out and a percentage of the proceeds benefit hospice and palliative care patients of Helios Care. The Depot Restaurant, 4 ½ Railroad Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 433-2074 or https://helioscare.org/all-events/dine-out-for-a-cause/

BLOOD DRIVE—Noon to 5 p.m. Fox Care Center, 1 FoxCare Drive, Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org

ART DISCUSSION—12:30 p.m. “Food for Thought: Pints and Paintings.” Fees apply; registration required. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a-4

ADULT EDUCATION—1 p.m. “The French New Wave (Nouvelle Vague).” Presented by Ed Overby. Fees may apply; registration required. Continues 5/13. Center for Continuing Adult Learning, Oneonta. (607) 441-7370 or https://www.ccaloneonta.org/

TECH HELP—2-4 p.m. Held Mondays and Wednesdays. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=947690044558378&set=a.182156554445068

YOUTH—3 p.m. “After School at the Library.” Reading, games, arts and crafts. Held each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

OPEN HOUSE—5-7 p.m. “An Evening of Aesthetics.” Live demo of aesthetic laser technology, refreshments, meet the professionals and more. Fly Creek Dental, 6411 State Highway 28, Fly Creek. (607) 547-1291 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1230960472447406?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

WORKSHOP—5:30 p.m. Dorset Button Making. All materials provided. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1361411502676946&set=a.546921787459259

PLANT SALE—6-7 p.m. Annuals, perennials, hanging baskets, singles or packs to support the Parent Teacher Organization. Continues 5-7 p.m. on 5/7. Schenevus Central School, 159 Main Street, Schenevus. (607) 638-5881 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1423839456424236&set=a.466767415464783

CRAFT CLASS—6 p.m. “Giant Coffee Filter Peonies.” Registration required. Suggested donation applies. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=947690044558378&set=a.182156554445068

ART CLASS—6-9 p.m. “Figure This! Open Studio Life Drawing.” Non-instructional workshop with models for sketching. Hosted by a Cooperstown Art Association member. Fees apply, cash. Held each Wednesday. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or https://www.cooperstownart.com/adult-programming.html

GARDENING—6:30 p.m. “Learning Plant Science by Growing Herbs.” West Winfield Library, 179 South Street, West Winfield. (315) 822-6394 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1372518301588120&set=a.471129571727002

DEBATE—7 p.m. “Candidates’ Debate: CCS School Board.” Presented by the League of Women Voters of the Cooperstown Area and the Cooperstown PTA. Cooperstown Jr./Sr. High School Cafeteria, 39 Linden Avenue, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8181 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1568218478643640&set=a.447466580718841

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