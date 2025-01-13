Cooperstown Farmers’ Market Offers ‘Hardy Locavore’ Challenge

COOPERSTOWN—The Cooperstown Farmers’ Market is offering a “Hardy Locavore” challenge to reward shoppers at its Winter Saturday Markets. By shopping 10 times at the farmers’ market between January 11 and April 26, people will receive a free cotton canvas box tote. The CFM, located in Pioneer Alley at 101 Main Street in Cooperstown, is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays year-round.

“A locavore is someone who eats locally grown or produced food,” said Ellen Pope, executive director of Otsego 2000, which founded the farmers’ market in 1991. “With the Hardy Locavore program, we want to highlight all the market offers in the winter months and give people an added incentive to come shop.”

In the winter months, the CFM offers mushrooms, root vegetables, hearty greens, microgreens, apples, squash, radishes, salad greens, farmstead cheese, pastured meats and poultry, eggs, honey, maple syrup, fresh-baked breads and pastries, oats, jams, hot and frozen soup, and prepared foods.

Pope noted that the market also features local artisans, makers, and entrepreneurs offering wellness and skincare products, baskets, artwork, ceramics, handblown glass, candles, home goods, spirits, CBD, and gifts.

“The Hardy Locavore Challenge encourages locals to ‘look local first’ before shopping at traditional grocery stores or big-box stores,” said Pope.

Winter CFM vendors include ARK Floral, Agliata Farms, Alex’s World Picnic, Arabeth Farm, Bison Island Ranch, Black Willow Pond Farm, Byebrook Farm, Chatty Wren Coffee, Chloe’s Bakeshop, Crystal’s Customs, Elk Creek Farm, Empire Natural Foods, Gaia’s Breath Farm, Heller’s Farm, L’ouvrière Candle Studio, Laura’s Chocolate, Middlefield Orchard, Mountain View Dairy, Mill Hollow Maple, Nectar Hills Farm, Painted Goat Farm, Red Sky Homestead, RevSpirits, Rock Hill Farm, Sasha Glinski Studios, SkinBiome, Straight from the Hive, Tech Tamer Woodworks, Terracotta Republic, Traveling Herb Farmer, and Wildwoods Woodturning.

A core of vendors attends every week. Others come every other week or on an occasional basis.

Hardy Locavore punch cards are available at the welcome table at the market. Once a purchase has been made, cards can be presented to Market Manager Alex Webster or a farmers’ market volunteer, who will note participation.

Customers using the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program can get up to $60.00 worth of local food for a $20.00 SNAP spend, officials said.

A match of up to $20.00 for SNAP-eligible food is provided by the Cooperstown Lions Club SNAP Match program, and the Double Up Food Bucks New York program offers an additional match of up to $20.00 to buy fruit and vegetables. Webster helps people with these programs. In 2024, food access initiatives for customers using SNAP and Cooperstown Food Pantry vouchers resulted in $22,934.00 in local food for food-insecure families in the region, a 75 percent increase over 2023.

“It’s a win-win-win. More local food for neighbors, more business for local farmers and more investment in the local economy,” said Pope. “Otsego 2000 is committed to making healthy and delicious local food available for everyone.”

For more information on the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, go to cooperstownfarmersmarket.org or call (607) 547-6195.