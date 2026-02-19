Cooperstown Food Pantry Receives $6,000 Grant

COOPERSTOWN—The Cooperstown Food Pantry was recently awarded a $6,000.00 grant from the Lucky Duck Foundation. Half of the grant is designated for the Bassett Satellite Pantry, which provides patients with cancer free access to nutritious food, and the other half is for the pantry’s general operation. The Lucky Duck Foundation is a charitable group that has awarded tens of thousands of dollars raised through an annual golf tournament to local causes and organizations.

“We are very grateful to the Lucky Duck Foundation for their generosity and community spirit,” said Will Kleffner, Cooperstown Food Pantry executive director. “This support is especially critical as more and more of our neighbors are facing food insecurity and visiting the food pantry. Working with the Bassett Cancer Institute, we are glad to provide cancer patients with nutritious food, and one less worry, as they go through treatment.”

The CFP is open six days a week and serves food-insecure people throughout Otsego County. Individuals in need of food can call the pantry at (607) 547-8902 to arrange for a pickup. The monthly distribution includes a five-day supply of food, three meals a day, per person in a household. Personal care items and diapers are also available. No referral is needed, and no one is ever turned away.

The Cooperstown Food Pantry, located at 25 Church Street in Cooperstown, is open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursdays from 1-5 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. See www.cooperstownfoodpantry.org for more information.