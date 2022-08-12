Cooperstown Law Enforcement Helps Special Olympics

“We are so happy to be included in the Special Olympics for the Law Enforcement Torch Run. The organization reached out to us to do a fundraiser for the Special Olympics and it’s this Sunday, August 14,” Cooperstown Police Chief Frank Cavalieri said.

It’s a fundraiser torch run and the torch gets lit at the Special Olympics.

“The fundraising helps to bring people in to these games with special needs. Ithaca College will host these games in 2023 and 2024. We’re trying to help out to bring in as much money. Law enforcement helps out and tries to collect as much money as we can,” the chief said.

It starts at the Clarks Sports Center at 10 am on Sunday, August 14, in Cooperstown and will be a 1.75 mile scenic course. It ends at Doubleday Field with light refreshments. For more information and to register, contact Michaela Darbyshire at mdarbyshire@nyso.org or call 315-625-3625.