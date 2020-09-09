Cooperstown Police Advisory Board Plans First Meeting Today

COOPERSTOWN – The first meeting of Cooperstown’s Community Advisory Board on policing is at 5 p.m. today in the Village Hall ballroom, and open to the public.

The CAB was mandated by Governor Cuomo, after George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis and the resulting unrest. The board must review Village Police Department policies and procedures and forward its recommendations to Albany next April l.

Members include:

• Rev. Dane Boston, rector, Cooperstown Episcopal Church

• Dr. Richard Brown, psychiatrist, Bassett Hospital

• Bruce Maxson, assistant public defender and former village trustee

• Dr. Anush Patel, chief of oncology, Bassett Hospital

• Veronica Pokorny, who is with Paperkite Creative

• Adam Richter, a Bassett-Columbia medical student

Also participating are Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh Kuch, Police Chief Frank Cavilieri and members of the Village Police Department.