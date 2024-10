Ruggles Champs Discuss Contest By WRILEY NELSONCOOPERSTOWN The 146th Ruggles Essay Competition was held at Cooperstown Central School on April 14. Like their predecessors for a century and a half, each member of the junior class wrote a 600-800 word essay. The written works are judged for originality, grammar and vivid language use. Each English class sends finalists to the all-school competition after a preliminary oral performance. First- and second-place winners are selected by a committee of teachers, community members and former victors after a second round of judging based on oratory in front of the entire school.…