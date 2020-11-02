Cooperstown Rotarians Plan Pancake Breakfast, Election-Day Tradition

Doubleday Café Hosts; ‘Warming

Stations,’ Home Delivery Offered

COOPERSTOWN – With adjustments COVID-19, The Cooperstown Rotary Club’s traditional Election Day breakfast will proceed 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, as it has for more than a half-century.

This year, the Doubleday Café will be hosting the breakfast, making the pancakes and serving them in-house at 93 Main St., according to Phil Dina, who is helping organize the event this year.

Also, pancake breakfasts will be available at “warming stations” that will be set up at Cooperstown area polling places – at St. Mary’s Parish Hall on Elm Street (for Cooperstown voters), Clark Sports Center (Town of Middlefield), and the Otsego Town Hall, Fly Creek.

Also, the breakfasts will be home-delivered. To place an order, call 607-821-0180.

Tickets are $8, and may be purchased at the Doubleday, the “warming stations” or on delivery, or in advance from any Cooperstown Rotarian.

Rotary Club members will be waiting on tables at the Doubleday, manning the “warming stations,” and delivering the home deliveries.