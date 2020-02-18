Cooperstown Rotary Applauds Delgado

Detail In Congressman’s Remarks Lauded

Introduced by Cooperstown’s Richard Sternberg, a state Democratic Committee member, Congressman Antonio Delgado, D-19, acknowledges applause at today’s noontime Cooperstown Rotary Club meeting at The Otesaga. At left are Cooperstown Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh Kuch and her predecessor, Jeff Katz; at right, Melinda Hardin, a Democratic activist. Delgado’s description of his legislative efforts ranged from aid to small farms, to combining all federal regulatory requirements on one website, to creating a Medicaid- or Medicare-based “public option” to encourage health-insurance competition, to a $5 billion Rebuild Rural America Act, which would bypass state government and provide block grants directly to localities. Attorney Bob Birch told Delgado that no congressman who has addressed the club in his 30 years as a Rotarian had spoken with such specificity. Delgado planned a stop in Oneonta later in the afternoon. At right, Jim Miles, a consultant with The Leatherstocking Corp., which owns The Otesaga, and Otsego General Manager/Vice President John Shideler, brief the congressman on tourism-related issues. (Jim Kevlin /AllOTSEGO.com)