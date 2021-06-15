Cooperstown Summer Music Festival to return, announces new concert dates

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

The Cooperstown Summer Music festival announced in a press release Tuesday, June 15, that the summer concert series would be returning in August and September for live chamber music, after being on hiatus for more than a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A free outdoor concert will be given at the Fenimore Art Museum Lawn by the CSMF Musical Kaleidoscope on Tuesday, Aug. 10, which will be led by Kyle Price of the Caroga Arts Ensemble, going through different types of music, including jazz and bluegrass.

“CSMF is thrilled to be partnering with the Caroga Arts Ensemble for our return to the stage,” Linda Chesis, festival founder and artistic director, said in a press release. “We wanted our first concert to be a gift to the community so that everyone can experience the joy of live music after such a difficult year.”

Other performances will include a Sunday, Aug. 15, concert from Imani Winds at the Otesaga Resort Hotel; the Verona Quartet at 4 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 22, at the Farmer’s Museum, Brazilian jazz group Trio de Paz, Monday, Aug. 30, at the Otesaga Resort Hotel and the final event in the concert series will be violinist Danbi Um and guitarist Jiji at 4 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 19, at the Otesaga Resort Hotel.

Limited capacity will be available and restrictions on masks and social distancing will be enforced.

Go to cooperstownmusicfest.org for more information and tickets.