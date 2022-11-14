Cooperstown Trustee and former Deputy Elections Commissioner MacGuire Benton Announces Candidacy for Otsego County Clerk

MacGuire Benton

Cooperstown Village Trustee and former Deputy Elections Commissioner MacGuire Benton announced his candidacy for Otsego County Clerk today.

“I’m excited to announce my candidacy for Otsego County Clerk. As Clerk, I’ll deliver efficient, high quality services to the residents of Otsego County. As we begin this campaign, I’m eager to hear from people about how the clerk’s office and the department of motor vehicles can better serve them. From reopening a DMV office in Oneonta to innovative ways to use technology to improve efficiency and access, I will show how effective local government can be at getting

things done for people.

My background is in local government, business development, and customer service. I have the right combination of skills and experience needed to do the job. I’ll bring fresh new leadership to the office with a commitment to work for the people of Otsego County. I look forward to spending the next year making my case to voters that I’m the right person to lead the Clerk’s office.”

The office of Otsego County Clerk will appear on the November 2023 General Election Ballot