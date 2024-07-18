The Partial Observer by Darla M. Youngs

Community Weighs in on Shooting

Whether traveling, doing yard work, relaxing with family and friends, making dinner or attending a wedding anniversary, Otsego County citizens remember where they were when they heard the news that former U.S. President Donald Trump had been shot.

The apparent assassination attempt on Trump at an election rally held in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday, July 13 stunned some; others were not surprised, given the current political climate. The shooting occurred just two days before the start of the Republican National Convention and Trump’s announcement that Ohio Senator J.D. Vance would be his running mate in November. According to CBS News, investigation into the motive of the gunman who opened fire during the rally—grazing the former president’s ear, killing one bystander and critically wounding two others—is ongoing. The 20-year-old shooter was killed at the scene by a Secret Service sniper.

Iron String Press reached out to Otsego County leaders and readers for their thoughts on Saturday’s shooting and repercussions to the nation and to society moving forward. Here is what those who responded had to say:

I truly believe that we need to become more tolerant of opposing opinions in this country. Just because someone may have a polar opposite position than you does not give you the right to physically harm them. The framers of our constitution did not agree on everything from the very start of the drafting of the document, but they debated, discussed and eventually settled on the terms. Not one author got everything that they desired; we need to act more like them. Hopefully, everyone takes a step back now and does some self-reflection to ensure that they are not contributing to the divisive rhetoric.

Edwin Frazier Jr., Chair, Otsego County Board of Representatives, District No. 1 (Unadilla)

My concerns increase with each passing day. I am alarmed at the proliferation of social media-fed disinformation, the escalating distrust of government, the dismissal of “facts” that challenge opinion, the vilification of those who espouse different points of view, and the continued fracturing of the bounds of acceptable behavior (even as it includes threats of violence.) On a macro-level, I don’t have an answer to it. On a micro-level, I’m personally committed to creating partnerships, inclusive discussions and planning, and even though my intentions and actions are occasionally challenged, I continue to find that respectful dialogue wins in the end. That, and prayers. Lots of prayers.

Mark Drnek, Mayor, City of Oneonta

I am old enough to remember the assassinations of President Kennedy, his brother, Robert Kennedy, and Martin Luther King. Gun violence is abhorrent and political violence antithetical to our democracy, where choices are made at the ballot box.

Ellen Tillapaugh, Mayor, Village of Cooperstown

I was driving home from Albany when a friend called me. I was immediately concerned for [former President Trump’s] condition, but at that moment in time, it wasn’t clear. I would like to say I was shocked, but that would not be truthful. I have been concerned about the level of animosity in this nation for some time. As President Biden and former President Trump have since said, we need to lower the temperature. There is absolutely no reason for the demonization. I think we all can accept some responsibility for this acrimony. We all need to self-reflect.

Daniel Wilber, Otsego County Board of Representatives, District No. 10 (Burlington, Edmeston, Exeter, Plainfield)

I heard of the assassination attempt on former President Trump Saturday evening. I flew back to Albany from the National Association of Counties Conference in Tampa, Florida. I attended a Saturday morning reunion session of the County Leadership Institute, a NACo program. Attendees from all years filled a conference room and participated in a session focused on how to keep communication open as factions build throughout our nation. The ability to discuss the things that are most important to us in a productive way allows us to work collaboratively to solve complex problems. Fundamental to this effort is to recognize the common bond of humanity that we share with those who are our neighbors.

Margaret Kennedy, Vice-Chair, Otsego County Board of Representatives, District No. 5 (Hartwick, Milford, New Lisbon)

On Saturday, the Red Sox beat the Royals 5-0, and I was at Fenway to see it. Just as the game ended, my husband texted me from Cooperstown that someone had shot at Trump. My mind immediately took me back to 1981, when I heard about the attempt to take Reagan’s life. I was at a Girl Scout meeting after school in northern Virginia, and the events seemed very close to home. Since becoming a Village of Cooperstown trustee, I have had to pay more attention to the potential for violence and the reality of hate. And yet I choose to seek out goodness in the world. Incidents like this shatter my confidence that people will do the right thing. I have relatives who live in the Butler area, and, while geographically miles away, western Pennsylvania is figuratively close to home. I grieve with the family of the deceased bystander, and I pray for those injured in body and for our country, which has become so divided that violence seems to some to be the answer. I am thankful that there weren’t more deaths, and I hope that some good can come from this tragedy. We need better policy to reduce gun violence, we need greater commitment to the democratic process, and we need more civility so that we can recognize our differences and yet find ways to work together.

Cindy Falk, Deputy Mayor, Village of Cooperstown

My thoughts and concerns (and they are very honest): There are many reasons for the concerns about violence in general and violence in particular against public officials in our nation. Our gun laws and social media are certainly two of them. Another reason I’d like to focus on is Donald Trump’s rhetoric. There is no question that he has threatened violence implicitly and even explicitly in pursuit of his political goals. I know of no other president or presidential candidate in recent times who has done this. The recent CNN debate moderators were nothing short of disgraceful in not pressing Trump on what he has said about violence in advancing his political goals. If the American people deserved any answer by Trump during the debate, it was this one. In our nation, going forward, Donald Trump has a very important role in speaking clearly against all violence, including the kind he has threatened, whether or not he is our next president.

Thomas Kane, Reader and Contributor

I was at a wedding and we did our best to not let the shadow of more political violence on a national scale bring down a moment of celebration and joy in our personal lives, but of course, we were all deeply concerned. Added to the existing tragedy of gun violence in this country—the number one killer of children—rather than work through the challenges we face like reasonable, responsible people, too many Americans are willing to demonize anyone they don’t agree with 100 percent. From the political violence we saw on January 6th to the political violence we saw this weekend, we seem to have lost our way and must recommit ourselves to working collaboratively to solve problems rather than fight one another.

Adrienne Martini, Otsego County Board of Representatives, District No. 12 (City of Oneonta Wards 3 &4)

The level of division within our nation along political lines is the highest since the Civil War. It has become common practice to demonize those with whom we disagree, and longstanding practices of compromise and mutual understanding have all but vanished. Consequently, instances of politically motivated violence have been on the rise for decades. If we as a nation are going to continue our peaceful union we have enjoyed since 1865, this trend must end.

Sean Lewis, President and CEO, Otsego County Chamber of Commerce

We have to turn the temperature down in this country and remember that we rise and fall together and pledge allegiance to the same flag. Public service shouldn’t be a death sentence. I’m heartbroken for the family of the man who was killed and am praying for the quick recovery of the people who were injured. Our disagreements may be fierce, but we live in a country where everybody has the right to exercise their franchise and should be free to do so safely. The security of our presidential candidates is paramount and the fact that a gunman was able to get within 400 feet of a major party nominee with a rifle and a direct sightline is a troubling failure of the Secret Service. Despite this incident, I still believe the soul of this nation is on the line, and the circumstances in Pennsylvania didn’t change the severity of what’s at risk in November.

MacGuire Benton, former trustee, Village of Cooperstown

I had just gotten home from a late afternoon row when the shocking news appeared on my iPhone. My immediate thought was thank God the shooter was unsuccessful. As the facts began to come out about the shooter buying 50 rounds of ammunition and had used an assault rifle, I wondered if our country could ever return to those happy days when assault rifles were illegal.

Lang Keith, Reader and Contributor

I was at home in Richfield Springs and saw [the news] come up on the Internet. I think the country has been on edge, fearing this kind of violence in some way. I think this could now ignite an even bigger fire in our country, even though both Biden and Trump have made statements trying to quell it. There has to be a way that this country can come together. When I am not enjoying the beauty of our region, I am at work in Washington, DC, at the Kennedy Center. The works of John F. Kennedy are everywhere in the building. I am thinking of one of his messages daily: So let us begin anew–remembering on both sides that civility is not a sign of weakness, and sincerity is always subject to proof. Let us never negotiate out of fear. But let us never fear to negotiate. Let both sides explore what problems unite us instead of belaboring those problems which divide us.

Francesca Zambello, Richfield Springs Resident and Artistic Director, Washington National Opera

When JFK was shot, I was in middle school, and the news went through the school like a shock wave. When Trump was shot, I was at home getting ready for dinner and it seemed like just another random shooting—in this case by a registered Republican with an AR-15. Another day, another major shooting in the news. We finished dinner and went for an evening stroll. My concern is that this country’s gun laws have become comically lax. Gun laws were tightened dramatically after the JFK assassination. AR-15s were banned by President Clinton. This shooting is a teachable event. Would not waste it on lurid conspiracy theories, idle thoughts and prayers or vanity photo opps. It may take an exorbitantly high body count before gun violence is addressed in America. We’re clearly not there yet.

Chip Northrup, Reader and Contributor

The events this past Saturday in Pennsylvania were deeply disturbing. Political violence is unacceptable. The soul of our nation may be on the line this election, but the very essence of our democracy demands that we express our feelings at the ballot box. We were devastated to hear that at least one rallygoer was killed and two others injured. We’re thankful for the quick response of law enforcement, and wish Donald Trump, and the injured victims, a quick recovery.

Caitlin M. Ogden, Chair, Otsego County Democratic Committee

While I’m saddened by what transpired, I also stand resolute that we will not and cannot be intimidated by those who choose to use violence to silence our views and values. We pray for President Donald Trump; we pray for the other victims of [Saturday’s] acts of violence; and we pray for our nation. As we move forward, I am confident we will not be intimidated and we will not be deterred.

Senator Peter Oberacker, District 51

I think it’s a tragic event for this to happen to any past or current president. It’s truly an unfortunate and sad situation for all involved. It has me even more deeply concerned for the nation.

Jennifer Basile, Otsego County Clerk

An initial reaction of mine was to wonder if this near-miss experience for Trump would in any way affect his pro-gun stance, or if it will temper his rhetoric overall moving forward. I’m curious to see his acceptance speech at the Republican convention.

Dan Sullivan, Town of Richfield Planning Board

My thoughts are that no matter where you land on your political views, there should not be any attack against you. I do not condone the violence against the former president and the tragic passing of a civilian. As a country, we have to work together to find solutions that should unite us, instead of divide us.

Nora Mendez, Otsego County Board of Representatives, District No. 11 (City of Oneonta Wards 1 & 2)

I was at home when I heard of the attempt, and I thought of other assassination attempts in American history. I’ve been in government, close to, but not part of politics for close to 40 years. There should be no place for violence in American politics.

Steve Wilson, Administrator, Otsego County

I was walking on Main Street when a store owner I know brought [the shooting] to my attention. My concern then, and now, is that it’s time for all Americans, especially public officials, to tone down the rhetoric and to constantly remind ourselves words do have consequences.

Anthony J. Casale, Commissioner, New York State Board of Elections, Former Member of Assembly

My family and I are very disturbed by what took place…at President Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania. Our prayers are with him, his family, and the family and loved ones of the rally attendee killed. Thank God for our law enforcement and Secret Service. God bless President Trump and God Bless America.”

Assemblyman Chris Tague, Assembly District 102