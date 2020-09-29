By: Jim Kevlin  09/29/2020  1:14 pm
Cooperstown’s Voters Line Up To Cast Ballots

At few minutes ago, Cooperstown’s Christine and Randy Roberts led the line of voters waiting to cast  ballots for Mary-Margaret Robbins or MacGuire Benton in today’s Village Board special election.  Whether the line resulted from high turnout, the lunch-hour crowd, or social distancing inside the fire hall, or all three, was unclear.  The rain is expected to continue through the day.  Polls close at 9 p.m.

CHECK BACK AFTER 9 P.M. FOR RESULTS

