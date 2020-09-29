Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Cooperstown’s Voters Line Up To Cast Ballots Cooperstown’s Voters Line Up To Cast Ballots 09/29/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Cooperstown’s Voters Line Up To Cast Ballots At few minutes ago, Cooperstown’s Christine and Randy Roberts led the line of voters waiting to cast ballots for Mary-Margaret Robbins or MacGuire Benton in today’s Village Board special election. Whether the line resulted from high turnout, the lunch-hour crowd, or social distancing inside the fire hall, or all three, was unclear. The rain is expected to continue through the day. Polls close at 9 p.m. CHECK BACK AFTER 9 P.M. FOR RESULTS