Council Approves Art Installation On Westcott Fence

ONEONTA – Elizabeth Patterson, owner, Ailish Floral, has received approval from Oneonta Common Council to hang a display supporting the Black Lives Matter movement on the fence above the Westcott Lot.

“The Westcott Lot is a perfect canvas,” she said. “I want it to be visible to traffic and pedestrians.”

Her piece, which will include photos of black men and women killed by police, will also incorporate flowers and greenery.

Council Member Mark Drnek asked that she incorporate signage on the city’s Community Advisory Board and steps local law enforcement officers are taking to enhance community relations.

“We want to engage the public and encourage them to engage the police on things that are important to the community,” he said.

She agreed to work with him and Oneonta Police Chief Doug Brenner on the signage.

To permit the piece, Council voted to approve an amendment to the existing Muller Plaza permitting process, extending the plaza’s footprint to the Westcott Lot fence.

“This is a really special moment and a really special message to the community,” she said. “A lot of people need to see this.”