Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | People › Council Rock Band 1st ‘Music On Main’ Council Rock Band 1st ‘Music On Main’ 07/06/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People Council Rock Band 1st ‘Music On Main’ Cooperstown-based Council Rock Band launches the “Music on Main” summer program Sunday afternoon in the village’s Pioneer Park, putting a bounce in visitors’ and shoppers’ feet. The concert was scheduled 2-4, but the group – Jim Duncan and John Hodgson, guitar/vocals; Carrilu Tietz, vocals/special effects, Ed Tietz, drums/vocals, and Mark Spaziani, bass/vocals – was having such a good time it played past 5. Music on Main is a collaboration of Village Hall and the Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce. (Photo courtesy Tara Bradley)