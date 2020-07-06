By: Jim Kevlin  07/06/2020  10:04 am
Council Rock Band 1st ‘Music On Main’

Cooperstown-based Council Rock Band launches the “Music on Main” summer program Sunday afternoon in the village’s Pioneer Park, putting a bounce in visitors’ and shoppers’ feet.  The concert was scheduled 2-4, but the group – Jim Duncan and John Hodgson, guitar/vocals; Carrilu Tietz, vocals/special effects, Ed Tietz, drums/vocals, and Mark Spaziani, bass/vocals – was having such a good time it played past 5.    Music on Main is a collaboration of Village Hall and the Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce.  (Photo courtesy Tara Bradley)

