THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS
The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta
May 21, 2026
Front Page
Deep Dive into How the NY-19 Candidates Intend To Tackle Energy Affordability
Devlin Declines Participation in Proposed LWVCA Debate
‘Hyde Hall Talks’ To Launch with Director James Ivory
Inside
Common Council Moves To Freeze AI Data Center Development
County Takes Ownership of Huntington Farm
Oneonta Officials Celebrate Transit Hub Opening, Capping Years of Downtown Investment
Linda McCartney Retrospective Opens May 23 at Fenimore Art Museum
Registration Now Underway for Lyn Edinger Memorial Tourney
Tick Season Arrives; Health Officials Urge Vigilance Outdoors
News Briefs
Editorial
Editorial: Are Candidate Debates Becoming a Thing of the Past?
Letters
Dahulick: Kudos to Utter for Great Newsletter
Northrup: Charlie Had the Right Idea
Columns
The ‘Right’ View: Young Americans’ Attraction to Socialism is a Failure of Our Educational System
Hawthorn Hill Journal: On Hope and the ‘Perennial Mind’
Lasting Impressions: Bach Meets Bengal in Cooperstown, NY
Invasive Species: Pesky Plants: Beware the Gift of Bishop’s Weed, aka Goutweed
Bound Volumes
Bound Volumes, Hometown History: May 21, 2026
In Memoriam
In Memoriam: Patricia Crowley Donnelly
Calendar of Events
On AllOtsego
From Main Street to the West End: Tino’s Owner Revives Pizza 23 West
NYSDOT To Host May 19 Open House on Southside Oneonta Safety, Mobility Project
OCCA Launches Shoreline HAB Monitoring Program