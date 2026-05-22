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THIS WEEK’S NEWSPAPERS

The Freeman’s Journal • Hometown Oneonta

May 21, 2026

Front Page

Deep Dive into How the NY-19 Candidates Intend To Tackle Energy Affordability

Devlin Declines Participation in Proposed LWVCA Debate

Fond Memories

Tree City Tribute

‘Hyde Hall Talks’ To Launch with Director James Ivory

Inside

Common Council Moves To Freeze AI Data Center Development

County Takes Ownership of Huntington Farm

Lions Honor Program Partners

Oneonta Officials Celebrate Transit Hub Opening, Capping Years of Downtown Investment

Linda McCartney Retrospective Opens May 23 at Fenimore Art Museum

Registration Now Underway for Lyn Edinger Memorial Tourney

Tick Season Arrives; Health Officials Urge Vigilance Outdoors

News Briefs

News Briefs: May 21, 2026

Editorial

Editorial: Are Candidate Debates Becoming a Thing of the Past?

Letters

Dahulick: Kudos to Utter for Great Newsletter

Northrup: Charlie Had the Right Idea

Columns

The ‘Right’ View: Young Americans’ Attraction to Socialism is a Failure of Our Educational System

Hawthorn Hill Journal: On Hope and the ‘Perennial Mind’

Lasting Impressions: Bach Meets Bengal in Cooperstown, NY

Invasive Species: Pesky Plants: Beware the Gift of Bishop’s Weed, aka Goutweed

Bound Volumes

Bound Volumes: May 21, 2026

Bound Volumes, Hometown History: May 21, 2026

In Memoriam

In Memoriam: Patricia Crowley Donnelly

Calendar of Events

Time Out Otsego

On AllOtsego

From Main Street to the West End: Tino’s Owner Revives Pizza 23 West

NYSDOT To Host May 19 Open House on Southside Oneonta Safety, Mobility Project

OCCA Launches Shoreline HAB Monitoring Program

View edition of May 14, 2026

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