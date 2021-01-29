Council To Name Lt. Witzenburg As Chief Of OPD

Lieutenant Witzenburg To Take Helm

Until Decision Made On OPD Leader

ONEONTA – Common Council plans to name Police Lt. Christopher Witzenburg as interim chief of the Oneonta Police Department when it meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom.

He succeeds Chief Doug Brenner, who announced earlier this month that, age 56, he is retiring after 15 years service with the OPD, the last four at the helm.

Tuesday’s agenda said Council plans to add $15,000 to Witzenburg’s salary to take on the additional duties.

Mayor Gary Herzig has said a Civil Service exam will be scheduled for March. Once an approved list of candidates is received, which could include Witzenberger, Common Council will interview and hire the next chief.