County: Additional Micro-enterprise Grant Money May Be Available

By MONICA CALZOLARI
OTSEGO COUNTY

Michelle Catan, chair of the Intergovernmental Affairs Committee, provided important updates at the monthly Otsego County Board of Representatives meeting on Wednesday, May 7.

Catan reported to her colleagues that Director of County Planning and Solid Waste Tammie Harris and Meaghan Remillard, director of finance and administration for Otsego Now, have approached the county to extend the Enterprise Grant and subrecipient agreement.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development provides grant money to New York State through Homes and Community Renewal. Otsego County applied for a grant to help small businesses and was awarded $300,000.00 in 2023.

Otsego Now provided $283,000.00 in grants to small businesses through the Community Development Block Grant. Otsego Now administers the micro-enterprise program on behalf of Otsego County.

According to Remillard, in 2023 Otsego Now received applications from local small businesses demonstrating a need for $1,000,000.00 in funding. Initially, 11 small businesses received awards of $17,500.00-$35,000.00 each.

This grant is set to expire in June 2025. Remillard learned that the county and Otsego Now can do a simpler extension versus an extensive reapplication for approximately $300,000.00 more in grant money that can be awarded to some of the original applicants.

Remillard said that because this federal HUD money was already committed, President Trump’s new federal budget cuts should not affect the availability of these funds.

Both Otsego County and the City of Oneonta award micro-enterprise grants. Judy Pangman, community development director for the City of Oneonta, is a member of the committee that awards the county’s Community Development Block Grant.

Otsego County is home to more than 1,200 businesses. Expanding and growing these businesses and attracting new businesses to the county is the mission of Otsego Now.

