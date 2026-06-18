Oneonta Plans Long Weekend, Family Fun To Celebrate America250

ONEONTA—Oneonta is going “Four for the Fourth.”A long weekend of activities in the City of the Hills will celebrate America250 in Oneonta, July 2 through July 5, at several sites across the city.

The long weekend kicks off at 4 p.m. on July 2 with a First Thursday downtown event, where on and around Main Street there will be art, entertainment, and family friendly activities. The Community Arts Network of Oneonta is organizing a downtown art walk, retail shops are opening their doors later, and restaurants and bars are celebrating with dinner and drink specials. A trivia contest and music will be in one or more venues, with details developing.

While downtown, visit the Greater Oneonta Historical Society’s new display, “Revolution: Local Lives in the Age of Independence,” at 183 Main Street. The exhibition explores some of the diverse men and women in the surrounding region (Oneonta/Otsego County) who experienced, helped fight for, shaped, or were shaped by the American Revolution.

From 3-7 p.m. on Friday, July 3, the historic Swart-Wilcox House Museum will be celebrating the installation of the Lawrence Swart plaque by the Oneonta Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Swart was a Revolutionary War soldier who built the house in 1807. The event will include the local Boy Scout Honor Guard. Doors will open at 3 p.m. for tours, with music by the Contrasonics, and an exhibit detailing the museum’s barn project. Susan Trump, local folk singer and composer, will lead a group of school children in a song originally written in 1990. Brooks’ House of BBQ will be onsite from 4-6 p.m. Visitors can enjoy an ice cream social and, at 5 p.m., two regional teams will play a vintage baseball game using mid-19th century rules. Bring lawn chairs or blankets.

On Saturday, July Fourth, the traditional Hometown Fourth events will be held, with a parade on Main Street, and full day and evening of events and fireworks in Neahwa Park. More information can be found at hometown4th.com.

The weekend concludes from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, July 5 with Huntington Park’s Festival Under the Big Tent. This is a re-creation of a Redpath Chautauqua event that took place in 1914 in Huntington Park. There will be booths with fun activities in the upper level of the park, plus live music by the Oneonta Community Concert Band and the Realtime Dixieland Band, and a reading of the Declaration of Independence by community leaders under the big tent, among other entertainment throughout the afternoon. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Win a prize by completing a local history scavenger hunt or the library trivia contest. Play historic games like rolling hoops, nine-pin and more. There will also be face painting, balloon animals and free ice cream. To top it off, Ye Old Bubble Tea and AJ’s Smoking BBQ will be onsite.

Preceding Sunday’s activities there will be a Community Worship Service at 10 a.m., also under the big tent at Huntington Park. All are welcome, but advised to bring lawn seating. In the event of rain, the service will instead be at the First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut Street.

America250 Oneonta events are supported by the City of Oneonta, New York Central Mutual Insurance, Country Club Motors, Brooks’ House of BBQ, Key Bank, Future for Oneonta Foundation, Community Foundation of Otsego County and Otsego County America250.

Events are being updated often. Follow by visiting Facebook: Oneonta250.