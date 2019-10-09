Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › COUNTY BOARD VIDEO: Delgado, Salka, Justice for Jill Focus When County Reps Meet COUNTY BOARD VIDEO: Delgado, Salka, Justice for Jill Focus When County Reps Meet 10/09/2019 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News CLICK HERE FOR YOUTUBE VIDEO Delgado, Salka, Justice for Jill Focus When County Reps Meet Congressman Antonio Delgado, D-19, shakes hands with County Rep. Adrienne Martini, D-Oneonta, at the end of his surprise appearance at the Otsego County Board’s meeting on Oct. 2. The congressman discussed broadband, the opioid crisis and energy challenges facing the region. Also at the meeting, a resolution was passed supporting the goals of the “Justice for Gillian” campaign, and Assembly John Salka, R-Brookfield, briefed reps on issues in Albany that will have a local impact. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com video) FacebookTwitterLinkedinemail Related News: Jill Basile Announces Otsego County Board Campaign Delgado's 17th Town Hall Due Saturday In County Delgado Talks Broadband, Energy, Housing At County Board Meeting