By: Jim Kevlin  10/09/2019  6:06 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking NewsCOUNTY BOARD VIDEO: Delgado, Salka, Justice for Jill Focus When County Reps Meet

COUNTY BOARD VIDEO: Delgado, Salka, Justice for Jill Focus When County Reps Meet

 10/09/2019    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News

CLICK HERE FOR YOUTUBE VIDEO 

Delgado, Salka, Justice for Jill

Focus When County Reps Meet

Congressman Antonio Delgado, D-19, shakes hands with County Rep. Adrienne Martini, D-Oneonta, at the end of his surprise appearance at the Otsego County Board’s meeting on Oct. 2. The congressman discussed broadband, the opioid crisis and energy challenges facing the region. Also at the meeting, a resolution was passed supporting the goals of the “Justice for Gillian” campaign, and Assembly John Salka, R-Brookfield, briefed reps on issues in Albany that will have a local impact. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com video)

Related News:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.