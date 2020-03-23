County DMV, Clerk’s Office Closed Until April 9, At Least

Validity Of Expiring Licenses Extended

COOPERSTOWN – Pursuant to a order from Governor Cuomo, Otsego County Clerk Kathy Sinnott Gardner this morning announced her Department of Motor Vehicles Offices here and in Oneonta and the clerk’s office in general will be closed until at least April 19.

Cuomo also directed the following:

The extension of validity of any driver’s license, non-driver Identification or registration expiring on or after March 1, 2020

The extension of validity of any temporary registration document issued by an in-state auto dealer

The cancellation of any in-person DMV appointment at any office until further notice

Deadline dates in court proceedings (i.e. statutes of limitations, motions, etc.) are hereby delayed

A 90-day stay on foreclosure

The full Executive Order is at www.governor.ny.gov/executiveorders

Any DMV appointments have been cancelled, Sinnott Gardner said, but county residents only may rescheduled appointments on or after April 20 by calling 607-547-4281

Customers may visit www.dmv.ny.gov for forms and online processing options such as driver’s license renewals, vehicle registration renewals and duplicate items.

While the county clerk’s office is closed, patrons can continue to mail in recordings, notary renewals, DBAs etc. You can also visit our vendor site for deed copies www.searchiqs.com, fees for public use are exempt at this time.

Patrons should visit www.otsegocounty.com for any changes. You must search by the department, and then click on the county clerk link.